‘We are not coping’: grief overwhelms community after fatal accident

It’s been a painful week for Mpho Mofukunyane, head for the Foundation Phase at El Shadai Private School in Vanderbijlpark.

The school lost four pupils in the tragic accident involving a scholar transport minibus and a truck, which claimed the lives of 14 pupils who were on their way to school on Monday.

“It was a painful week. We always hear about tragedies like this from a distance, without fully understanding the emotional depth and impact until it happens closer to home.”

Mofukunyane said visiting the accident scene left her traumatised.

“I saw a child’s hand hanging through the window and another child already lying on the ground. The taxi was torn into two pieces. That sight will never leave my mind. We are not coping, and our children are not coping either. I cannot even begin to imagine how the parents are feeling.”

She said classmates of the deceased were battling to accept the loss.

“We had psychological assistance, but we also invited a pastor for prayer. Teachers had to step in to comfort and support the children and show them love. We are trusting God for healing,” she said.

The pain was laid bare during a memorial service held at the Saul Tsotetsi Sports Complex in Zone 14, Sebokeng, where schools that lost pupils gathered to remember the young victims.

Emergency ambulances were stationed outside as grieving families, overcome by emotion, took turns receiving medical attention. Inside the venue, scenes of uncontrollable crying, collapsing and hysteria highlighted the deep trauma left by the crash.

For pupils, the grief has been deeply personal.

Seventeen-year-old Happiness Magagola from Mahareng Secondary School said she lost two close friends, Pheelo Motaung and Sibongile Madonsela, in the crash.

Sobbing, she said the tragedy was not God’s will.

“Maybe I’m going to sound harsh, but this is not the will of God,” she said.

Magagola said the trio had been inseparable, having met at church and bonded over their shared love for God, school, and their dreams for the future.

“They were my safe space. My mother loved them too. It’s so sad that they didn’t live long enough to realise their dreams,” she said.

She took time off school after the accident, saying she was emotionally unable to cope.

“I last spoke to them on Monday morning. We were excited about going back to our different schools since the term had just started. After the accident, I couldn’t go to school because I wasn’t well.”

She said she would miss their jokes, their faith and their friendship.

“They were once-in-a-lifetime friends. I doubt I’ll ever find others like them.”

Another pupil, Kelebogile Maetisa from Hoërskool Vanderbijlpark, said losing her friend Puleng Maphalla had been the most painful experience of her life.

“I had to put on a brave face the whole week because school had to continue, but inside I was breaking,” she said.

“This is so painful because some of these learners had just started high school and some were in matric. All that excitement is gone now.”

She said watching footage of the accident had intensified her grief.

“I didn’t have friends before Puleng Maphalla. She was kind, funny and very supportive,” she said.

Maetisa urged parents to take greater responsibility for the safety of scholar transport.

“Parents need to vet the drivers and check the vehicles that transport their children. I’m fortunate that I don’t use scholar transport, but I can’t imagine how learners who do are feeling right now,” she said.

The emotional toll extended to parents attending the memorial. According to the Gauteng Department of Health, primary healthcare services, emergency medical services and psychosocial support were provided at the event.

Departmental communications officer Porcia Gibson said most cases treated were related to hysteria.

“Ten patients were treated with shock mixture. Hysteria is normal in a tragedy like this,” she said.

She added that 20 people received psychosocial support from social workers and spiritual care practitioners.

“There were no emergencies,” Gibson said.

The funeral for some of the pupils will be held today at the same venue, while some were laid to rest yesterday. Some family members opted out of a mass funeral.

Meanwhile, in a brief court appearance, the 22-year-old driver, Ayanda Dludla, who was arrested in connection with the incident, abandoned his bail application. He is facing 14 counts of murder and three counts of attempted murder.

The matter has been postponed to March 5 to allow for further investigations.