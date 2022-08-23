Whistle Blower Vytjie Mentor has died

Vytjie Mentor, who has been ill for some time, has died.

ActionSA has confirmed the news in a statement on Tuesday.

Extending condolences to the Mentor family for their loss, the party said her family had called to inform them that she had succumbed to her illness after being hospitalised for several months.

Mentor was the first to sound the alarm on corruption which led to the State Capture Inquiry.

She was a Member of Parliament from 2002 to 2014 before joining ActionSA as its Provincial Chairperson in the Western Cape.

“She was a true patriot who served her country even in the face of criticism. We will keep the family and friends of Vytjie in our thoughts and prayers and ask that her loved ones be given the privacy to grieve during this time. May her soul rest in peace,” said ActionSA.

