Yengeni pushed me to drop fraud charges against Nomvalo, Molefe – MKP convenor

After a case of fraud was opened against uMkhonto Wesizwe Party’s (MKP) two top officials and four staff members by the Strategic Presidential Team (SPT) convenor, the situation changed.

Today Sunday World can reveal that after our report on the weekend that Pumlani Kubukeli, the SPT convenor had opened the case against the party’s secretary-general, Sibonelo Nomvalo and the treasurer-general, Brian Molefe alongside MKP’s employees, Slindokuhle Njapha, Xolani Ndlovu, Kelebogile Molefe and Lerato Olifant on Thursday last week at the Midrand police station in Gauteng, things took a sharp turn, as the organisation’s second deputy president allegedly intervened and ordered that the case be dropped.

Police insiders told Sunday World that on Sunday, Kubukeli arrived at the Midrand police station to drop the fraud case he had opened against Nomvalo, Molefe and others.

In Kubukeli’s affidavit that was leaked to Sunday World by our police sources, the MKP’s member of parliament stated that he initially opened the case of fraud on Thursday in accordance with a forensic audit report of the party.

‘This is a presidential order’

“After the case was reported at the [Midrand] police station and the party, I was contacted by our deputy president Tony Yengeni, who informed me that he held a meeting today [Sunday] 2026/8/2 with MK Party president, his excellency Jacob Zuma. He further said that president Zuma has issued an instruction that I must withdraw the criminal case, cas…./8/2026, which I opened on Thursday 30 July 2026 at Midrand SAPS station,” said Kubukeli in his affidavit.

He added: “Tony Yengeni said that president Zuma said that the reason for withdrawal is that, he, president Zuma will handle the matter before any further steps are taken. Lastly, Tony Yengeni said that this is a presidential order,” said Kubukeli in his fresh police affidavit that he deposed at Midrand police station on Sunday.

Kubukeli added that when he came to open the case, he said, “it was in accordance with my understanding of the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act (PRECCA) and instructions on the forensic audit report which said the matter must now be reported to the police for further investigation.”

When contacted to explain further on why he dropped charges, Kubukeli declined to comment and told Sunday World to speak to the MKP’s spokesperson, Sifiso Mahlangu.

Yengeni and Mahlangu did not respond to questions sent to them at the time of going to publication.

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