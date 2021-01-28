Zanele “Mazet” Masemola funeral benefits paid to wrong person

By Nokuthula Zwane

Johannesburg – The family of late Afro-soul singer Zanele “Mazet” Masemola from popular music group Mina Nawe is crying foul after funeral benefits from the Southern African Music Rights Organisation NPC (Samro) were paid out to the wrong person.

Masemola died in April last year after a short illness.

The group made hit singles such as “Where I Wanna Be”; “Kuse Kuse” and “Njalo”. Speaking to Sunday World this week, the late singer’s mother Elizabeth Masemola expressed her disappointment at how Samro dealt with her daughter’s funeral payout and royalties.

In June last year, Masemola found out that the late singer’s boyfriend, Owen Manda, had cashed out R20 000 in funeral claims without the knowledge of the family.

“After my daughter’s passing, people within Samro have been sending me from pillar to post. I don’t understand how and why someone who has no legal standing to claim was able to claim from Samro.”

She added that her worry continues as she is still trying to get royalties, which she believes are also being processed incorrectly. In e-mails between Masemola and Samro administrator, Tsholofelo van der Merwe denied any wrongdoing.

“On or about the 14th of April 2020 we received a death notice of our member Ms Gloria Masemola (Zanele). We subsequently reached out to Mina Nawe … requesting Ms Gloria Masemola’s family members contact details. We received Mr Manda’s contact numbers and he was introduced as Ms Masemola’s husband,” said Van der Merwe.

“It was found that Mr Manda is not the husband of Ms Masemola but the boyfriend and was staying together with Ms Masemola – we were provided with an affidavit.”

Manda said there was a dispute which later was resolved internally. “At this point I am focusing on supporting my daughter as the surviving parent,” he said.

