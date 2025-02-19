Zulu King wants ‘unsafe’ KZN legislature opening venue changed

Safety reasons and an apparent imminent threat to his life has led to AmaZulu King MisuZulu kaZwelithini to pen an urgent letter wanting the KwaZulu-Natal legislature to thwart it plans to convene the opening of the provincial parliament to a smaller venue.

The King is due to address the opening of the KZN legislature on February 27.

According to the King, the proposed venue will compromise his safety. Over the years, it had been a tradition that the opening of the provincial legislature was held at the Royal Playgrounds in Pietermaritzburg.

King says new venue will compromise safety

But this year, the KZN provincial government made up of four parties decided to take the important ceremony elsewhere. Although still in the City of choice, which also the capital of the province, the two-day ceremony will be held at Woodburn Rugby Stadium, a once posh suburb of Pietermaritzburg.

The King is believed to be unhappy at the sudden change of venue by the government of provincial unity (GPU). So unhappy that he has even authored a letter to raise his discomfort.

“Having been on this venue on prior occasions, I am well aware of its strategic weaknesses. Unlike the Royal Show Grounds, which provide a controlled and secure environment, Woodburn lacks the necessary protective measures required for an event of this magnitude and importance,” reads a letter by the King sent to KZN legislature secretary Thirusha Naidoo.

His safety warrants heightened vigilance

He also stated in the letter that the situation surrounding his safety has become severe recently. And that it warrants heightened vigilance and tight security measures.

“I am seriously concerned about the venue’s ability to provide the comprehensive security required to ensure my safety and that of my delegation. And I am particularly troubled by the exposure to potential threats from elevated areas around the stadium. These… could be exploited due to inadequate security coverage,” the King pointed out.

The king’s correspondence to the legislature follows another letter which he authored last week. In it he raised similar sentiments that there were threats to his life. The King, in the letter, was requesting President Cyril Ramaphosa to intervene in his security detail, which had been reduced.

Safety concern raised with president too

The ongoing contestation over his legitimacy to the AmaZulu throne is believed to be among the reasons he feels unsafe. In addition, the animosity and the hostile relations between MisuZulu and the board of Ingonyama Trust has also put him in harm’s way.

The King, using his status as the sole trustee of Ingonyama, suspended all members of the board. He also commissioned a probe into the affairs of the trust. His decision was, however, shot down by Minister of Rural Development and Land Reform, Mzwanele Nyhontso. He charged that the King had given himself the powers he doesn’t have.

