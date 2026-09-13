Brics

Watch: BRICS 3rd ‘golden decade’ to start with China

By Sunday World
Preferred Source Add as Preferred Source on Google Follow Google News Follow on Google News
  • The video is titled "Young People Share Their Thoughts on Climate Change."
  • It features multiple young individuals discussing their concerns about climate change.
  • Participants express worries about the impact of climate change on their future.
  • Some speakers suggest actions like reducing plastic use and advocating for policy changes.
  • The video aims to raise awareness and encourage youth involvement in environmental issues.
🎧 Listen to this article

https://youtu.be/QGJ2PGpHctE?si=Y7F7P99qwT4sbdms

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.