WATCH | Raymond Matlala – BRICS empowers practical cooperation, youth innovation

Raymond Matlala, Chairperson of the South African BRICS Youth Association, highlights the role of BRICS in creating direct benefits for member countries and calls on more practical cooperation and youth innovation within the BRICS framework.
- Raymond Matlala is the Chairperson of the South African BRICS Youth Association.
- He emphasizes the role of BRICS in generating direct benefits for its member countries.
- Matlala calls for increased practical cooperation among BRICS nations.
- He advocates for greater youth innovation within the BRICS framework.
- His statements underline the importance of youth involvement in BRICS initiatives.