Brics

Watch: Why is BRICS called ‘golden bricks’ in China?

By Sunday World
Preferred Source Add as Preferred Source on Google Follow Google News Follow on Google News
  • Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content Xinhau.
🎧 Listen to this article

https://youtube.com/shorts/Xu1PjuG4v24?si=4eKgEAoiz-9OnjII

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.