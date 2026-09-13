Xi proposes five initiatives on greater BRICS cooperation

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday proposed five initiatives on “greater BRICS” cooperation in areas of AI, trade and investment facilitation, digital industry, smart manufacturing and talent development.

Xi made the proposals while attending Session II of the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi.

He said the meeting was held at a time when changes unseen in a century were accelerating across the world.

The Global South, with its collective rise, had become a key driver of world multipolarity. At the same time, the international landscape was volatile and fraught with risks and challenges, Xi said.

In a bid to bring stability to the world and make it a better place, BRICS countries must seize the historical initiative, rally the Global South, be an active, stabilizing and positive force in international affairs and advance the well-being of all humanity, he said.

Xi said Global South countries should jointly defend the rule of law in international affairs, safeguard the basic norms of international relations including sovereign equality, non-interference in internal affairs and the peaceful settlement of disputes, and ensure that international law and international rules are applied to all, free from double standards.

He called on Global South countries to hold high the banner of multilateralism, uphold the authority and role of the United Nations, support multilateral institutions in advancing reform and increasing efficiency and see to it that reform of the World Trade Organisation proceeded in the right direction.

The international financial architecture must be reformed and improved to increase the representation and voice of developing countries, Xi said, adding that Global South countries should stay committed to a people-centered development philosophy and strive to deliver on the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

He also called for jointly advancing security governance, tackling traditional and non-traditional threats, improving global climate governance and working faster to evolve a consensus-based global AI governance framework, so that new technologies could light the way toward shared prosperity.

To accomplish great things and achieve major progress, the foundation of greater BRICS cooperation must be cemented, Xi said, urging BRICS to leverage close ties with fellow emerging markets and Global South countries, uphold open cooperation for mutual benefit, safeguard stable and smooth industrial and supply chains, foster a larger integrated market, build incubators for innovation, upgrade traditional industries, develop emerging industries and deploy future industries.

Xi put forward five initiatives for deepening BRICS cooperation: 1. The open source and inclusive AI initiative Xi said China would be a pioneer in establishing a BRICS AI open source community, support the cooperation in developing and applying large language models, hold specialised AI seminars and training courses and build an open ecosystem for AI. 2. The trade and investment facilitation initiative China proposed to establish a BRICS special economic zone partnership, under which countries could set up an intelligent portal, coordinate policies and build a new frontier for open development, Xi said. In an effort to cultivate new drivers of economic and trade cooperation, China would hold the BRICS Forum on Trade in Services next year. 3. The digital industry cooperation initiative China, he said, would push for establishing a BRICS digital ecosystem cloud platform and conduct digital skills training, technological exchange and industrial alignment to jointly enable the development of the digital economy. 4. The intelligent manufacturing cooperation initiative China stood ready to assist fellow BRICS countries in building smart factories and developing standards and norms and jointly promote manufacturing transformation and upgrading, the Chinese president said. 5. The science and technology talent development initiative He said China proposed to set up a BRICS engineer cultivation alliance for joint development of engineers and mutual recognition of competency standards, adding that China would launch a BRICS youth exchange programme for scientific and technological innovation to cultivate more high-calibre talent.

China’s 15th Five-Year Plan a list of cooperation opportunities for the world Noting that this year marks the launch of China’s 15th Five-Year Plan for economic and social development, Xi said it was both a blueprint for China’s development and a cooperation list for the rest of the world. China would continue to advance high-quality development, expand high-standard opening up, implement the Global Development Initiative and promote high-quality Belt and Road cooperation to share opportunities and prosper together with all countries and jointly write a new chapter of strength through unity for the Global South, he said.

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