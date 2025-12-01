A few proactive tips on how to survive the workplace of the future

Feeling like 2025 packed decades of stress into one year? You’re not alone. Professionals worldwide are grappling with unprecedented workplace uncertainty, driven by rapid artificial intelligence (AI) advancements, shifting economies, and evolving job roles. But according to a leadership expert, the power to not just survive but thrive in this new environment lies squarely in the hands of the

individual.

“Forget about job security and worrying about the future – now is the time for proactive preparation for career success,” says Advaita Naidoo, Africa MD at Jack Hammer, Africa’s largest executive search firm. She outlines five concrete actions professionals can take to seize control of their destinies.

The first step is a mental shift: accept that the status quo is gone. “The key to taking the anxiety out of the uncertainty,” Naidoo says, “is to embark on strategic action to build an insurance policy against unforeseen changes.”

Develop AI literacy tailored to your role

Merely dabbling with ChatGPT is not enough. Naidoo stresses that developing AI competency is as fundamental today as learning MS Office was in the past. To avoid feeling overwhelmed, she advises professionals to focus on their company’s specific guidelines and data privacy rules. “Start to actively collaborate with AI to enhance your job performance,” she says. Thoughtfully integrating AI will position you as adaptable and invaluable.

Sharpen your human skills

As AI handles more routine tasks, your “human skills” will become your greatest asset.

Excellence in communication, sales, influencing, and managing stakeholder interactions will be crucial. Naidoo notes that over-reliance on digital tools has caused our direct communication “muscles” to atrophy. “Pairing AI savvy with stronger human skills,” she says, “will create an increasingly irreplaceable professional profile.”

Tune into workplace cues and preferences

With many leaders favouring a return to the office, resisting this trend can be career-limiting. Naidoo’s advice is simple: if you’re asked to be in the office more, do it. “Start saying yes more,” she advises, “to interactions and invitations you may previously have sidestepped.”

This builds essential relationships and visibility. View it as a strategic choice, not an obligation, to ensure you’re aligned with your company’s direction.

Build your network proactively – before you need it

Networking is a crisis-proofing strategy that fails if it only begins in a crisis. “Don’t wait for the proverbial to hit the fan,” Naidoo warns. She recommends a disciplined, weekly effort to reconnect with old contacts and cultivate new ones. The goal is to build genuine, reciprocal connections over time. “The best time to build it is when you don’t need it,” she says.

Cultivate your personal and professional brand

Finally, establish a strong, visible online brand. Find where professionals in your field are conversing and start engaging.

“Dip your toes in the water,” Naidoo suggests, “by commenting on others’ content, sharing insights, and writing the occasional post. This consistent, organic effort makes you more visible and memorable, creating a reference point for future opportunities.”

The message is clear: in the face of daunting change, proactivity is power. By taking these steps now, you can build the confidence and foundation needed to navigate the future of work from a position of strength.

