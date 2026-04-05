A world on edge and SA is feeling the pressure, but awareness is crucial

There are moments when global events stop being distant headlines and begin shaping everyday life. South Africans are living through one of those moments now.

Sustained tension in the Middle East is not just a geopolitical story – it is an economic one. For a country, heavily dependent on imported oil, the effects are

immediate.

Higher oil prices feed directly into fuel costs. From there, the impact spreads quickly: transport becomes more expensive, food prices rise, and inflation – just as it appeared to be moderating – begins to turn again.

But what has shifted most is not just inflation. It is expectations. Only months ago, households and markets were positioning for relief. The view was that interest rates had peaked, with gradual cuts to follow. That belief shaped spending, borrowing and investment decisions.

That outlook is now under pressure. The conversation has moved back to a higher-for-longer environment, with the real possibility that rates may remain elevated – or even rise – if inflation proves persistent.

The South African Reserve Bank’s credibility rests on anchoring inflation near 3%. A sustained oil shock, particularly alongside a weaker rand, puts that target at risk. Inflation drifting toward 4% or 5% is no longer a tail risk – it is a plausible near-term outcome. Once price pressures move beyond fuel into food and services, they become embedded. At that point, policy tightening becomes difficult to avoid, even in a weak economy.

Markets are already responding. The sharp drop on the JSE this week is a clear signal of rising global risk aversion. Investors are repricing uncertainty – factoring in higher oil prices, geopolitical escalation, and the likelihood of tighter financial conditions. For South Africa, this matters. Equity market weakness feeds into confidence, capital flows, and ultimately the currency. A weaker rand, in turn, reinforces inflation pressures. The cycle is self-reinforcing.

Short-term relief measures, such as adjustments to fuel-related taxes, may ease immediate pressure on consumers. But they do not change the underlying trajectory. Government revenue is constrained, and any relief today is likely to reappear elsewhere – through borrowing, spending trade-offs, or future tax increases.

The broader context is equally important. Global economic alignment is shifting. Trade and capital flows are becoming more strategic and less forgiving. The US has shown an increasing willingness to use tariffs and sanctions as policy tools.

South Africa finds itself in a complex position. Its relationships within Brics, its stance on global conflicts, and its perceived alignment with countries like Iran make neutrality harder to maintain. If geopolitical tensions translate into economic measures, South Africa could face real consequences: weaker trade, currency pressure, and reduced investor confidence.

This comes at a time when the domestic economy has limited resilience. Growth remains subdued. Unemployment is high. Households are financially stretched. Businesses are operating with thin margins. External shocks, in this environment, have an amplified impact.

For households, the implications are clear. Spending needs to be more deliberate, and debt decisions more cautious – particularly with the possibility that interest rate relief may be delayed.

For businesses, resilience will depend on discipline. Cost control, liquidity, and adaptability will matter more than growth assumptions built on easing

conditions. For investors, this is not a moment for complacency. Volatility is not temporary – it is the environment. The recent JSE decline is a reminder that markets adjust quickly when global risks intensify. Yet, uncertainty also creates opportunity. A weaker rand can support export sectors. Commodity price movements may benefit parts of the economy. Countries that maintain institutional credibility can still attract capital.

South Africa retains important strengths. Its financial system is sophisticated. Its institutions, while under pressure, remain functional. And its economy has repeatedly shown an ability to adjust under strain. That resilience should not be underestimated. But neither should the challenge.

This is not simply a short-term shock. It is part of a broader shift toward a more volatile and less predictable global environment. The question is no longer whether global events will affect South Africa – they already are. The question is how we respond.

Prudence matters. Flexibility matters. Awareness matters.

Because in periods like this, those who recognise the shift early, and adjust accordingly, are best positioned not just to withstand the pressure, but to emerge stronger.