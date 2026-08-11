Advtech expects earnings to rise by up to 18%

Private education and resourcing group Advtech expects earnings per share to increase by between 13% and 18% in the six months to the end of June, supported by continued growth across its education operations.

The company operates universities, colleges and schools across Africa and is one of South Africa’s largest private education groups.

Their portfolio ranges from Crawford International, Trinityhouse, and Pinnacle Colleges among the schools division. In the tertiary division, they are behind Rosebank International, Emeris and Oxbridge Academy.

Earnings per share set to increase

The group said basic normalised earnings per share (NEPS), headline earnings per share (HEPS) and earnings per share (EPS) are all expected to be between 13% and 18% higher than the same period last year.

NEPS is expected to come in between R1.27 cents and R1.33 cents a share, compared with R1.13 cents in the first half of 2025. HEPS is expected to be in the same range, compared with 112.7 cents previously, while EPS is also forecast at between 127.4 cents and 133.3 cents, up from 113 cents.

Advtech uses NEPS to strip out the effects of one-off transactions and corporate action costs, providing a view of the group’s underlying performance.

Also Read: Advtech reports R2bn profit as strong demand lifts results

In March, the group reported immense growth in the tertiary segment, with revenue up 13% to R3.85-billion and operating profit rising 14% to just over R1-billion. The division benefited from strong enrolment growth, including in distance learning, and continued expansion of academic programmes.

At the same time, the group invested heavily in infrastructure, including a new mega-campus development in Sandton under its Emeris brand, aimed at meeting rising student demand.

Advtech has secured new land for the construction of a private university mega-campus in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal. The construction of this project is set to start in 2027.

Also Read: ‘Public-private partnership key to widening university access’ – Mimmy Gondwe

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