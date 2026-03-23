ADvTECH reports R2bn profit as strong demand lifts results

Private education group ADvTECH has reported strong financial performance, generating R2-billion profit on the back of rising enrolment, improved efficiencies and steady fee growth in the annual results for the year ended December 31.

Group revenue increased by 10% to R9.3-billion supported by a 13% rise in the education division. Operating profit increased by 14% to R2-billion while the operating margin improved to 21.8%.

The education division remained the main performance driver, with operating profit increasing by 15%.

In South Africa, ADvTECH owns brands such as Crawford International, Trinityhouse and Pinnacle College, which are reported to have shown increased enrolment for the year.

This drove revenue to a 10% increase to R3.4-billion compared to the R3.1-billion in the previous year and operating profit increased by 13% to R721-million compared to the R640-million in the previous year.

Tertiary segment growth stands out

“Academic performance improved across key metrics year-on-year. Our 2025 matric students achieved a 99.7% pass rate, a 94% bachelor’s degree pass rate and 3 371 distinctions at an average of 2.1 distinctions per student.

“Pinnacle College Ridge View, which opened in January 2025, continues to perform in line with expectations,” the board said.

Growth in the tertiary segment also stood out, with revenue up 13% to R3.85-billion and operating profit rising 14% to just over R1-billion.

The division benefited from strong enrolment growth, including in distance learning, and continued expansion of academic programmes.

At the same time, the group invested heavily in infrastructure, including a new mega-campus development in Sandton under its Emeris brand, aimed at meeting rising student demand.

ADvTECH has secured new land for the construction of its mega-campus for new university in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal. The construction of this project will start in 2027.

Normalised earnings increased by 17% to R1.2-billion with earnings per share also up by 17% to R2.36. Cash generated from operations increased by 20% to R2.7-billion.

This allowed the group to reduce borrowings, fund more than R1-billion in capital expenditure, and pay dividends of R660-million during the year.

Company rings board changes

Following the strong financial results, the company also outlined significant changes to its board, signalling a shift in leadership.

Didier Oesch and Frank Thompson both resigned from the board on April 30, 2025, with Thompson also stepping down from multiple committee roles.

Keith Warburton later resigned as lead independent director last November and exited the board on January 1, 2026, due to retirement.

Harvey Christopher joined as a non-executive director in April 2025 and was later appointed chair of the audit and risk committee from January 2026.

Jesmane Boggenpoel was appointed to the board last May, taking up roles across several committees.

Sybile Lazar was appointed chair of the investment committee from April 2025, while Daniel Smith assumed the role of chair of the remuneration committee at the start of 2026.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content