AECI appoints former Reunert chief Ernest Dickson as group CEO

Industrial and chemicals group African Explosives and Chemical Industries (AECI) has appointed former Reunert Limited chief executive Ernest Dickson as its new group CEO effective on Monday.

Dickson had served as chief executive for industrial group Reunert for 12 years but had spent at least 29 years with the group before jumping ship.

According to AECI, Dickson showed a record of consistent track record in delivering strategic growth, maintaining a disciplined approach to capital allocation, the ability to drive sustained operational excellence and a commitment to creating long-term shareholder value.

‘An honour to lead AECI’

Dickson said he is honoured to lead AECI and looks forward to helping drive its strategy and long-term success.

“It is an honour to be appointed as Group CEO of AECI and I look forward to working closely with the Board and leadership teams to advance the Group’s strategic priorities. AECI is a business with a strong heritage and clear foundations, built by its people, and I look forward to contributing to its long and sustained legacy,” said Dickson.

Dickson holds engineering degrees from the University of the Witwatersrand and an MBA with distinction from Wits Business School and is also a member of the South African Institute of Electrical Engineers.

Current interim CEO Dean Murray will remain in the role until June 30. He has held the position since October 2025.

Board chair hails Dickson’s track record

Philisiwe Sibiya, AECI board chairperson, said the board was confident that Dickson will lead the group into the next phase and benefit all stakeholders.

“The board is delighted to appoint Mr Dickson as Group CEO of AECI. He brings a strong track record of disciplined execution, operational excellence and value creation in complex, listed industrial environments.

“His experience aligns well with AECI’s strategic priorities of strengthening performance, maintaining an uncompromising focus on safety, leadership and delivering sustainable growth,” said Sibiya.

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