Africa NextGen Economist winner set to receive over R180k prize

French-based African economy-focused publications Jeune Afrique and The Africa Report have partnered with African Development Bank for €10, 000 (over R180 000) Africa NextGen Economist Prize.

This award considers African economists under the age of 40, who have contributed effectively to developing and shaping economic policies of the continent, and hold a PhD.

The prize will be handed over at the two-day Africa CEO Forum 11th summit at Kigali, Rwanda. The event is scheduled to take place between May 14 and 15. And winners are also guaranteed an interview in Jeune Afrique and The Africa Report.

Annual summit showcases private sector in Africa

The Africa CEO Forum is an annual summit and an international gathering to discuss the African private sector. African and global business leaders, investors and policy makers gather for the two days meetings and conferences which zoom into the key factors driving private sector in Africa.

Thaïs Brouck, Jeune Afrique macroeconomics journalist and macroeconomics and prize initiator, said African talent often goes unnoticed, and this was the time to show off such capabilities.

“Africa is full of talented young economists. Yet their work remains insufficiently visible. As a result, African economic thinking and public policies are still often inspired by exogenous models that are sometimes poorly suited to local realities.

“The Africa NextGen Economist Prize will help showcase African research and inspire new vocations. It will create a community of economists capable of imagining local solutions to the continent’s challenges,” said Brouck.

Strict requirements

Applicants are required to be aged 40 or under before the summit. And they should be focused on public policies or African economies. The qualifying candidates will be filtered by Jeune Afrique and The Africa Report editorial teams. This will be in collaboration with the Foundation for Studies and Research on International Development (Ferdi).

Those who make it through the shortlisting round will then face the jury for final selection.

The jury is composed of seven members. And they include Director of the Macroeconomic Policy, Forecasting and Research Department at the African Development Bank Anthony Simpasa; Chair of the Liquidity and Sustainability Facility, Vera Songwe; and Director of Africatalyst, Daouda Sembène.

Applications close on February 15.

