Africa’s EV makers are testing solar roofs on vehicles to supplement batteries

The continent’s abundant sunshine is beginning to shape the next generation of electric vehicles. Startups are testing rooftop solar to complement rechargeable batteries, power auxiliary systems, and extend driving range, mirroring an emerging engineering trend that is gathering pace in Europe, Asia, and the United States.

African electric vehicle manufacturers are beginning to redesign vehicles so that sunlight becomes a complementary onboard energy source rather than simply an external source of electricity.

The shift comes as engineers explore vehicle-integrated photovoltaics (VIPV), solar panels embedded into vehicle roofs and bodywork, as a practical way to supplement batteries, particularly in regions with abundant sunshine and still-developing charging infrastructure.

“There is a need for a vehicle with zero emissions,” according to Boubaker Siala, founder and CEO of Tunisia’s Bako Motors. He says the company’s solar-assisted electric vehicles respond to growing demand for cleaner transport while creating new commercial opportunities as environmental, social and governance (ESG) priorities become increasingly important for businesses and fleet operators.

Although Africa accounts for less than 2% of global installed solar generation capacity, it holds an estimated 40% of the world’s theoretical solar energy potential.

According to the World Bank’s Global Solar Atlas, Africa records the world’s highest average long-term photovoltaic yield at 4.51 kWh/kWp per day and is the only continent whose average exceeds the benchmark for “excellent” solar conditions. More than 85% of the continent receives annual solar irradiation above 2,000 kWh per square metre, allowing relatively small rooftop solar arrays to generate meaningful amounts of electricity.

Researchers from ETH Zurich and the Paul Scherrer Institute, in a July 2026 study, found that EVs supported by dedicated off-grid solar charging systems could become economically competitive across much of Africa before 2040.

After analysing more than 2,000 locations across 52 African countries, the researchers concluded that compact solar installations could reliably support a small electric vehicle travelling about 50 kilometres a day, suggesting the continent’s solar resource could become a competitive advantage for electric mobility.

The findings come as improvements in lightweight photovoltaic cells, battery technology and power electronics make vehicle-integrated solar increasingly practical for extending driving range and powering auxiliary systems, even though rooftop panels remain too small to replace plug-in charging altogether.

Yet engineers remain divided over how far the technology can go.

“I’m afraid it’s not really headed towards mass adoption,” according to Tom Courtright, an independent e-mobility consultant who has tracked Africa’s electric mobility sector for years. “It’s just generally not really worth the cost, doesn’t give that much power being that small, and creates its own problems.”

The scepticism reflects a broader engineering debate around vehicle-integrated photovoltaics. Because a car roof offers relatively little surface area for solar cells, integrated panels generate only modest amounts of electricity compared with standalone solar installations. In practice, the technology is generally viewed as a way to supplement batteries, power auxiliary systems and provide incremental range gains rather than replace plug-in charging altogether.

Tunisia’s Bako Motors has developed the compact Bako Bee, designed for urban mobility, delivers between 70 kilometres and 120 kilometres of range while using onboard solar energy to minimise charging top-ups.

“Approximately 50% of our business activities are dedicated to exporting to Europe, and the rest is local to the Tunisian market,” according to Siala.

The company recently completed its maiden export delivery of the Bee to Italy, marking one of the first commercial deployments of a solar-assisted African-designed electric vehicle into Europe.

Bako is also expanding the concept into commercial logistics through the B-Van, a last-mile delivery vehicle offering up to 300 kilometres of range, 1,320 litres of cargo capacity and a 400-kilogram payload.

Its integrated solar roof supplies supplementary energy that helps reduce charging frequency while powering onboard systems such as refrigeration, lighting and air conditioning.

The company is scaling production through a new factory in Kalâat El Andalous targeting 8,000 vehicles annually, with around 80% destined for export markets including Italy, Germany and France. It also operates a manufacturing facility in Saudi Arabia serving Gulf markets, reflecting growing international interest in its solar-assisted vehicle strategy.

The trend is also attracting international manufacturers looking at African markets. Chinese manufacturer Solarky Mobility Technologies is preparing to enter South Africa with its sunV, which it describes as the world’s first mass-produced solar-assisted electric vehicle.

Already operating in Tanzania, Thailand and Indonesia, the company has equipped the compact four-seater with a 10.2 kWh lithium iron phosphate battery and an extendable rooftop photovoltaic system that expands from 1.6 to 3.2 square metres.

According to the company, the solar array can generate enough electricity under favourable sunlight to add up to 50 kilometres of driving per day, reducing reliance on plug-in charging for urban commuters.

– bird story agency