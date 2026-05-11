Africa’s tourism future depends on collaboration – Maggie Sotyu

The Deputy Minister of Tourism Maggie Sotyu has called for stronger collaboration, innovation and community-driven growth in Africa’s tourism sector.

Sotyu made the call as leaders and stakeholders gathered for the Business Opportunity Networking Day (BONDay), the official precursor to Africa’s Travel Indaba 2026.

Africa’s Travel Indaba 2026 officially kicked off in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, with the BONDay programme, which launches critical conversations around policy, entrepreneurship, destination competitiveness, sports tourism, culture, and digital transformation — all designed to showcase new growth opportunities for African tourism economies.

Taking place from May 11 to 14, under the theme: “Unlimited Africa: Growing Africa’s Tourism Eco2nomy”, the Indaba is set to deliver significant economic benefits for the city.

Addressing delegates, the Deputy Minister described BONDay as more than a programme opening, calling it “a celebration of Africa’s collective potential”. It takes place during Africa Month, a period that reflects the continent’s unity, resilience and shared aspirations.

Sotyu highlighted tourism as one of Africa’s most powerful economic drivers, noting its role in job creation, investment attraction and entrepreneurship. Despite global uncertainties, she said the sector continues to show resilience and growth.

“Tourism remains one of the continent’s most powerful economic drivers, creating jobs, attracting investment, stimulating entrepreneurship, and connecting Africa to the world. Yet this growth is not without challenges. Infrastructure, market access, safety, skills development, competitiveness, and changing global travel dynamics require that we remain agile, innovative, and united,” Sotyu said.

Sotyu said this year’s theme is both an aspiration and a strategic call to action, noting that Africa is among the fastest-growing tourism regions globally, according to UN Tourism Africa.

“This signals that the continent is no longer in “recovery mode” but entering a new expansion phase”.

She stressed that unlocking Africa’s tourism potential will depend on collaboration over fragmentation, partnerships over isolation, and innovation over complacency.

At the heart of Africa’s tourism future, she noted, are communities, entrepreneurs and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), which form the backbone of the tourism value chain.

“According to the World Bank, tourism supported 357 million jobs globally in 2024, or one in every ten jobs worldwide, because tourism creates direct pathways for communities, small businesses, and local enterprises to participate meaningfully in economic growth,” she said.

Sotyu expressed hope that BONDay would inspire stakeholders to position tourism as an accessible and practical opportunity for communities across the continent, capable of uplifting households, empowering MSMEs, and creating shared prosperity from the ground up.

“BONDay exists to ignite Africa’s Travel Indaba with energy, strategic insight, and innovation. Today is about knowledge sharing, thought leadership, and practical engagement. It is a platform where delegates can learn, connect, and be inspired by the voices shaping tourism’s future,” she said.

Sotyu also emphasised the importance of innovation in a rapidly evolving global environment, pointing to the growing influence of digital platforms in shaping travel decisions and destination marketing.

“Africa must embrace innovation, technology, and bold storytelling to ensure our destinations remain globally competitive, culturally authentic, and future-ready. Through today’s BONDay, we will also explore the critical role that sport and culture play in advancing Africa’s tourism economy and strengthening our global competitiveness.

“Sport and culture are among Africa’s greatest tourism assets and some of our most powerful drivers of economic growth, destination differentiation, and continental pride. Across our continent, Africa’s music, heritage, languages, fashion, cuisine, creative industries, and cultural traditions offer the world experiences that are rich, authentic, and unmatched,” the deputy minister said.

She further highlighted the importance of public-private partnerships in unlocking sustainable tourism growth, noting that governments provide policy direction, infrastructure support, and enabling frameworks for tourism to flourish, while private sector brings innovation, investment, agility, and market responsiveness.

“Private partnerships are essential, in that Africa’s tourism growth cannot be delivered by government alone, or by the private sector in isolation. Sustainable tourism growth depends on strong public private partnerships,” she said.

Positioning Africa’s Travel Indaba as a critical platform for trade, dialogue and collaboration, Sotyu said the event goes beyond a traditional trade show, serving as a strategic economic platform for knowledge exchange, market access, policy dialogue, partnership building, and continental growth.

“It is where Africa’s tourism sector comes together to share ideas, build connections, unlock trade, and shape a stronger future. It is where we position tourism not simply as travel but as a serious driver of economic development,” the deputy minister said.

She concluded by encouraging delegates, exhibitors, buyers and policymakers to use the platform to foster meaningful engagement, strengthen partnerships and pursue innovative solutions.

“May BONDay set the tone for a week of meaningful engagement, bold thinking, and transformative opportunities. May it inspire our communities, empower our MSMEs, strengthen our partnerships, and remind us of all that Africa’s tourism future is brightest when we innovate boldly, collaborate intentionally, and grow together,” the deputy minister said. – SAnews.gov.za

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