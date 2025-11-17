AI expected to result in a jobs boom in hospitality industry

As global industries brace for job losses linked to artificial intelligence (AI), the hospitality sector faces a different crisis—not too few jobs, but too few people to fill them.

While other sectors worry about AI rendering roles obsolete, this very technology is going to give the hospitality industry a different type of headache: a critical human shortage.

According to industry research, the worldwide demand for travel and tourism workers is expected to outpace supply by a staggering 43-million roles by 2035.

Within that figure, the hospitality segment alone faces an 8.6-million worker gap, leaving the sector 18% below its required staffing levels.

This deficit threatens the very engine of global tourism.

“Hospitality thrives on something technology can’t replicate: genuine human connection,” says Sandra Kneubuhler, managing director for Sub-Saharan Africa at Radisson Hotel Group.

“AI isn’t the threat. The talent shortage exists. When used correctly, technology enhances what people do best: create memorable experiences.”

This perspective reframes the role of AI from job-stealer to essential partner.

Automation and AI tools are already being deployed to handle routine administrative tasks such as booking management, inventory control, and answering standard customer queries.

“However, these efficiencies are not replacing staff; instead, they are highlighting the irreplaceable value of human interaction in achieving true guest satisfaction.”

A recent global study underscores this, finding that 73% of guests still prefer human interaction, even when technology is available.

“A chatbot can confirm a reservation, but it can’t read the exhaustion in a guest’s voice and offer an upgrade,” explains Kneubuhler.

“AI can’t notice a family celebrating quietly and arrange a surprise dessert. Those intuitive, human moments are what define our industry.”

The hospitality workforce already employs more than 330-million people globally, but the post-pandemic recovery has exposed significant skills gaps, particularly in front-of-house, food service and management roles.

Without strategic investment in training and career development, the growth of the entire sector could stall.

The solution, therefore, is a dual approach: leveraging technology to alleviate administrative burdens while aggressively investing in the human workforce.

“Across Africa and globally, we’re seeing hotels partner with schools, governments, and industry associations to build a sustainable talent pipeline,” Kneubuhler notes.

“At Radisson Hotel Group, for instance, we focus on developing early-career professionals through structured learning, mentorship, and on-the-job training.

“It’s about creating careers with purpose and progression, not just filling vacancies.”

In this new paradigm, AI is expected to be a catalyst for a jobs boom, not a bust.

It will undoubtedly reshape some roles, but in doing so, it will open new opportunities for employees to focus on higher-value, creative, and empathetic tasks.

By automating the mundane, AI frees up human capital for the extraordinary.

“The most successful hotels will use AI to handle the routine so people can deliver the remarkable,” she concludes.

This strategic shift promises to make hospitality roles more engaging and career-oriented, ultimately helping to attract and retain the talent the industry so desperately needs.

The future of hospitality lies not in a choice between people and technology, but in a

powerful partnership between them.

As the industry is learning, technology drives efficiency, but only people deliver hospitality.

