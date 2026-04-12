Business

AI is driving a new era in African hospitality, tourism management

By Sunday World
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African hotel operators are moving from experimental technology pilots to full-scale operational deployments, as rising travel demand pushes the sector to replace fragmented workflows with integrated platforms.

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  • African hotel operators are transitioning from pilot technology projects to full-scale technology deployments.
  • Increased travel demand is driving this shift in the hotel sector.
  • There is a move to replace fragmented workflows with integrated digital platforms.
  • The adoption of technology aims to improve operational efficiency in hotels.
  • This trend reflects a broader modernization and digital transformation within the African hospitality industry.
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