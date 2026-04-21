AI surge puts pressure on jobs, yet human skills remain critical

Artificial intelligence has transformed how companies process information and execute tasks, but it is not replacing the deeper thinking required to interpret, decide, and lead.

Enoch Makhubo, Strider Digital senior sales specialist, said businesses tend to overlook talent as AI continues to strive in predictive analytics and automated customer support.

Makhubo said AI only works well when the people behind it know what they are doing and highlighted that businesses may not use these tools properly without the right skills.

“It’s easy to think that investing in the newest AI systems will automatically give a business an edge, but technology alone isn’t enough.

“The real difference comes from having teams with the right skills and experience, teams that know how to apply AI to solve real business problems. That’s why sourcing the best digital talent is so critical today.

“Business often underestimates the human skills required to make AI work. Data scientists and AI specialists are critical, but they must collaborate closely with business strategists, product managers, and operational teams to deliver measurable impact,” said Makhubo.

Meeting consumer needs

He said companies should always strive to meet real-world consumer needs, and this focus on those needs meant collaboration between professionals and the use of AI.

He said teams should be encouraged to experiment, as AI is not something that works perfectly from the start, and people need the space to try different approaches, test ideas, and learn from mistakes.

Ongoing learning matters just as much, as AI is changing quickly, and teams need to keep up to stay competitive.

A workplace that values curiosity, problem-solving, and accountability is what turns AI from a simple tool into a real business advantage.

“Technology can analyse data faster than any human, but humans provide context, judgement and strategic thinking.

“That combination is what drives business results, and finding the right people to do that is precisely where companies need support.

“AI will continue to evolve, but the real differentiator won’t be the technology itself. It will be the quality of talent behind it, people who know how to apply it, question it, and ultimately use it to create value,” said Makhubo.

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