Alison Atkinson lands top managerial position at Anglo American

Alison Atkinson has been appointed group director of projects and development at Anglo American. She will also become a member of the mining giant’s management committee.

The appointment will come into effect during the second quarter of 2023, the mining company said in an announcement on Tuesday.

Atkinson is currently serving as the CEO of Atomic Weapons Establishment, a UK government arms-length body. She joined the organisation in 2005 and was later appointed to the executive position in 2020.

She is also a non-executive director of England-based construction firm Kier Group, and chair of its safety, health and environment committee.

Anglo American chief executive Duncan Wanblad said: “Alison’s proven experience of leading large technology-based organisations delivering leading edge programmes and projects is ideally suited to the phasing and development of our portfolio of major growth options.

“By integrating our next phase of FutureSmart mining technologies into those projects and our existing operations, we expect to see further improvements in safety and productivity, with enhanced project economics, while reducing our energy and water intensity.

“This new role is therefore also central to our attainment of our sustainable mining plan, climate targets and ambitions. We congratulate Alison on her appointment and look forward to welcoming her.”

Atkinson said she is thrilled to be joining Anglo American.

“I am delighted to be joining Anglo American and to have the opportunity to shape the execution of a diverse pipeline of projects that offer growth of 25% over the next decade alone, helping improve the way we all live in balance with the world’s natural resources and society,” she said.

“Given the increasingly recognised role of many metals and minerals in decarbonising much of the global economy, it will be exciting to bring the latest science and engineering solutions together to ensure we can supply those essential materials in a climate-responsible way.”

