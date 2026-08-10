ANC Gauteng spokesperson Mzi Khumalo dies

ANC Gauteng provincial spokesperson Elias Mzikayifane Khumalo has died aged 54.

The provincial ANC confirmed his death, saying he died in hospital on Monday morning, surrounded by family and friends.

“We await further details from the family as well as the ANC leadership, which will be communicated in due course,” the PTT said in a statement.

The party expressed its condolences to the Khumalo family, friends and other loved ones following his death.

Long service in the ANC

Khumalo has been a long-standing member of the ANC having served at both local and provincial level before taking up the role of provincial spokesperson. Khumalo served as a member of the Gauteng Provincial Legislature in 2019.

Before that, he was mayor of Randfontein Local Municipality between 2015 and 2016 before it was renamed to Rand West City Local Municipality where he continued to serve in the role until 2019.

Khumalo was subsequently appointed chief whip of the ANC caucus in the provincial legislature, a position he held until October 2022.

In October 2022, Khumalo joined the Gauteng provincial government as MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, eGovernment and Research and Development.

He remained in the provincial executive until the 2024 provincial election, after which he was not reappointed to the executive council.

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