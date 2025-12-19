‘Anywhere in seconds’: Instant payments in Africa hit nearly R32-trillion

Five years ago, only a small elite population in Africa, with fully functional bank accounts linked to their phone numbers, could make instant payments.

The service enabled these people already inside the formal financial system to transact conveniently in select urban spots like supermarkets or hotels equipped with QR codes, credit card readers, or specialised mobile-integrated platforms.

“Today, one does not need to step into a banking hall or even hold a traditional bank account to access real-time payments.

“You only need a handset and mobile data, and money exchanges hands anywhere in seconds,” says Margaret Kanini, a shopkeeper in Nairobi.

To restock her shop, Kanini uses her smartphone to make calls to suppliers, places an order, and an operator of a motorcycle or bicycle delivers.

Instant payments surge

She then settles all her pending bills instantly via mobile money, including a paybill number integrated into a supplier’s bank account.

“Even buyers in my shop increasingly prefer to pay using mobile money, to show how instant payments have grown in Kenya, especially among low-income users and those without bank accounts,” explained Kanini.

Instant payments have surged to the trillion-dollar level in value and are worth billions in volume. More than US $1.9-trillion (R32-trillion) of instant payment transactions took place in Africa in 2024, according to the State of Inclusive Instant Payment Systems Report.

“Across the continent, instant payments are being launched to deliver affordable, real-time transactions for everyone, from the largest enterprises to individual customers,” said the governor of the Central Bank of Eswatini, Dr Phil Mnisi, in the report’s foreword.

Over the report’s review period, total transaction value has more than doubled from $775.7-billion in 2020 to $1 980.6-billion in 2024, with this growth attributed to lower transaction costs and a surge in technological innovations that allow fintechs to plug directly into national financial switches.

“These national-scale retail payment systems provide the shared infrastructure that ensures anyone in a country can pay anyone else, regardless of where [or even if] the respective parties have an account.

36 live systems

IPS helps expand access to low-cost digital payments and enable immediate access to the funds,” notes the report.

The report that tracked national-scale retail payment systems between January and June 2025 shows there are currently 36 live systems in 31 countries in Africa, five of which were launched within the last 12 months.

Eswatini is among Africa’s newest entrants, with the Fast Payment Module in Eswatini launched in December 2024, Switch Mobile in Algeria, LYPay in Libya, Salon Pement Switch in Sierra Leone, and the Somalia Instant Payment System in Somalia, gaining domestic instant payment system functionality in the past year.

AfricaNenda described the list as the largest annual addition since it began tracking the developments in 2022.

“Four of these new systems are cross-domain platforms enabling interoperability between banks and non-bank providers, which is crucial for inclusivity.

“This brings the number of African countries with domestic instant payment functionality to 25,” said AfricaNenda Foundation CEO, Dr Robert Ochola, in the report.

Nigeria’s Instant Payment, NIBSS, the report said, has become the first African Inclusive Instant Payment System to achieve mature inclusivity as more begin to get entrenched across the continent.

Regional initiatives rolling out

By the close of 2024, Africa Nenda reported that 42% of Africans aged 15 and older lacked a bank account or mobile wallet, and 49% had not made or received a digital payment, a gap that instant payments are seen closing in years to come.

Central banks in Africa have been challenged to expand collaborations and support each other to build and scale instant payment systems and align them into a cross-border ecosystem.

Already there are several regional initiatives rolling out across the continent. In November, Rwanda and Tanzania began bilateral discussions on technical modalities to link their national retail payment systems switches to power up instant, low-cost cross-border money transfers for citizens and businesses across the region.

Rwanda’s National Payment Switch will link with Tanzania’s Instant Payment System to expand the East Africa regional instant payment system.

“This preparatory work marks a pivotal milestone in our regional payment system integration agenda, moving us closer to a single regional instant payment ecosystem that will facilitate secure, affordable, and real-time transactions across borders,” said Daniel Murenzi, EAC principal information technology officer in Kigali, Rwanda.

Real-time financial access

At the end of October, Pan-African banking group Ecobank partnered with a global payment infrastructure firm, Thunes, to activate instant cross-border payments for millions of individuals and businesses across the lender’s 32-country operational footprint, starting with Togo.

“By combining our robust banking infrastructure with Thunes’ fintech innovation and trusted Direct Global Network, we’re expanding real-time financial access for millions and driving the growth of Africa’s digital economy,” said Ecobank Group CEO Jeremy Awori.

Existing regional instant payment systems include the Groupement Interbancaire Monétique de l’Afrique Centrale Payment System, the Pan-African Payment and Settlement System (PAPSS), and the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Instant Payment System.

GIMACPAY currently serves Cameroon, the Central African Republic, Chad, the Republic of Congo, Equatorial Guinea, and Gabon, covering Central Africa.

PAPSS operates across Nigeria and 12 other West African states and has also expanded into Kenya, Malawi, Rwanda, and Zambia.

The SADC Instant Payment System is live in Eswatini, Lesotho, Namibia, South Africa, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

Four other regional blocs, the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa, the East African Community, the Economic Community of West African States, and the West African Economic and Monetary Union, are at various stages of developing their own cross-border payment systems.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content