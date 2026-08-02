In our publication on July 19, under the headline “BMF Investments shareholder questions directors’ 25% fee hike”, we mistakenly published a photograph of Mr Maxhoba Mabuti, incorrectly identified as Mr Chama Kamukwanda. The image appeared alongside those of Mpho Motsei and Mzwanele Manyi.

Mr Mabuti has since pointed out that the photograph used was of himself, not Mr Kamukwanda. We acknowledge this error and sincerely regret any harm or confusion it may have caused. While we pride ourselves on our rigorous internal verification processes, we fell short on this occasion and apologise to Mr Mabuti.