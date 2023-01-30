Appointments

Umgeni Water appoints Sihle Ndlovu to the Msinsi board

Umgeni Water has appointed Sihle Ndlovu to the board of Msinsi Holdings, which trades as Msinsi Resorts and Game Reserves, effective from January 1, as a non-executive director for a four-year term. Umgeni Water wholly owns Msinsi Holdings. Ndlovu already serves on the boards of Ithala Development Finance Corporation, Inzalo Capital Holdings and Umgungundlovu Economic Development Agency. In addition, he is the executive chairman of Inzalo Utility Systems.

DBSA appoints Kenneth Brown and Ebrahim Rasool to its board

The Development Bank of Southern Africa appointed Kenneth Brown and Ebrahim Rasool to its board of directors on November 30. Brown was previously the National Treasury’s first chief procurement officer and held the role of Standard Bank’s head of public sector client coverage. Rasool is former premier of the Western Cape and a former South African ambassador to the US.

Finance minister appoints new Ombud Council chair

The National Treasury this month announced that Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana had appointed Silindile Kubheka as the Ombud Council chairperson and Lebohang Senne as a member of the board of directors of the Ombud Council, both for three years, effective from February 1.

Kubheka has served as a member of the Ombud Council’s board of directors since November 2020. She is also Transnet’s head of group finance: governance and risk compliance.

Senne is a chartered accountant and the Financial Reporting Standards Council deputy chairperson.

Spar to appoint two new non-executive directors

Spar appointed Shirley Zinn and Pedro da Silva as non-executive directors this month, effective immediately following its 2023 AGM in February.

Zinn holds a BA degree, a postgraduate higher diploma and a master’s degree in education from the University of the Western Cape and an honours degree in education from the University of South Africa. She later obtained a further master’s degree and a doctorate in education from Harvard University. She was the group head of human resources at Woolworths and head of human resources at Standard Bank of South Africa. Zinn serves on the boards of several companies, including Sanlam, Sanlam Life Insurance, Spur, and MTN South Africa. Zinn is also the chair of the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town.

In addition, Spar this month announced that Phumla Mnganga would step down as a non-executive director in February.

Meanwhile, Novus announced that its chairman Phumla Mnganga would step down from the board at the end of March. In addition, Noluvuyo Mkhondo, a Novus non-executive director, who has served on the board since December 2017 following Value Capital Partners’ (VCP) investment in Novus, has indicated her intention to step down from the board.

VCP will remain invested in Novus as a significant minority shareholder.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author