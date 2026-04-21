Auditor-General warns SAA faces risk of closure within 12 months

The Auditor-General of South Africa has warned that South African Airways (SAA) could face closure within the next 12 months if mounting financial and operational pressures are not addressed.

Briefing Parliament’s portfolio committee on transport on Tuesday, senior audit manager Thato Kunene said the state-owned entity is a going concern with material uncertainties, reflecting doubts about its ability to continue operating.

“What we mean when we say ‘material uncertainties’ is that certain significant things or conditions, or doubts, if they were to happen, might cause the entity to close within the 12 months,” said Kunene, adding that this could ultimately point to insolvency risks.

The warning comes despite SAA reporting a notable R8.8-billion revenue increase compared to the R6.5-billion generated in the 2023/2024 financial year.

Operating loss overshadows revenue hike

However, the improvement was outweighed by a faster rise in operating costs, resulting in an operating loss of R472-million, compared with R250-million previously. Minister of Transport Barbara Creecy challenged the profit made, highlighting that it was reliant on the sale of assets, including Heathrow landing slots, rather than operational revenue.

“In the financial year under consideration the entity remained in a stable state, there was a moderate profit that was declared but that profit primarily emerged from the sale of the Heathrow slot, and while there was some improvement in passenger numbers and in passenger revenue, I think that we are still a long way from being a profitable entity, which is where we would want to be,” said Creecy.

The struggling SAA has also received R1-billion cash injection from government in the year under consideration which, according to Kunene, has at least managed to cover the long-term loans.

Fruitless and wasteful spending

The report also flagged higher levels of irregular expenditure and fruitless and wasteful spending compared with the previous year. Irregular expenditure rose to R504-million from R474-million, while fruitless and wasteful expenditure increased to R2-million from R1-million.

These issues were attributed to a lack of consequence management. It was also noted that R100 000 in theft was recorded, but no case was reported to the police.

According to Kunene, the airline is not bringing in enough cash to keep up with its operating costs. She also pointed out that some financial reporting may present a more favourable picture than the underlying reality.

Liquidity pressures

“There are geopolitical issues that are happening now that are likely to impact the liquidity pressures of SAA. As a result of the fuel price changes, forex, and also even disruption in terms of the supply.

“So, we request that ongoing monitoring of the growing concern of the entity needs to be closely done as these key developments that are happening in Iran-US and Israeli strikes they are impacting the key aspects of the business.”

Concern over SAAT

The airline’s technical subsidiary, South African Airways Technical (SAAT), was described as operating in a high-risk control environment requiring urgent governance intervention.

“With SAAT we are unable to confirm whether it’s a going concern with material uncertainties or not. The reason is because the financial statement was so severe that we could not even audit most of the thins as mentioned,” said Kunene.

Among the most serious concerns are billing inefficiencies that have resulted in revenue leakages. Invoices are often not processed on time due to poor coordination between operational and finance teams. Late submission of supporting documents has led to incomplete audit trails, disputes with customers and revenue reversals.

Further concerns include payments being processed without adequate proof of delivery, increasing the risk of irregular expenditure, and poor integration between operational and financial departments, leading to siloed decision-making and weak controls.

SAAT’s position is further complicated by its reliance on SAA for survival, creating a cycle of financial dependency that amplifies risks across the group.

A controversial proposal to sell a controling stake in South African Airways (SAA) to the Takatso Consortium for R51 ran into repeated delays, concerns over transparency, and claims that the airline had been undervalued, leading the deal eventually fall apart in March 2024 after the parties could not agree on a fair price.

SAA entered business rescue in December 2019 to avoid liquidation as it faced severe cash flow problems, a month after the strike that led to wage agreements that the airline could not afford.

The process led to around 3 000 job losses. In response to the challenges, government injected R10.5-billion bailout for the airline in 2020.

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