Business

BBU calls for shutdown of small business department

By Sunday World
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A coalition of business and civic organisations has called for the immediate shutdown of the Department of Small Business Development (DSBD), declaring it a failed institution and urging a boycott of an upcoming government-led economic summit.

To read this full story, Click here to buy the e-edition of Sunday World.

https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Zucorizon-Pty-Ltd/Sunday-World/Newspaper


  • A coalition of business and civic organisations has called for the immediate shutdown of the Department of Small Business Development (DSBD), declaring it a failed institution and urging a boycott of an upcoming government-led economic summit.
  • To read this full story, Click here to buy the e-edition of Sunday World.
  • https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Zucorizon-Pty-Ltd/Sunday-World/Newspaper Setumo Stone.
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