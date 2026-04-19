BBU calls for shutdown of small business department

A coalition of business and civic organisations has called for the immediate shutdown of the Department of Small Business Development (DSBD), declaring it a failed institution and urging a boycott of an upcoming government-led economic summit.
To read this full story, Click here to buy the e-edition of Sunday World.
https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Zucorizon-Pty-Ltd/Sunday-World/Newspaper
- A coalition of business and civic organisations has called for the immediate shutdown of the Department of Small Business Development (DSBD), declaring it a failed institution and urging a boycott of an upcoming government-led economic summit.
- To read this full story, Click here to buy the e-edition of Sunday World.
- https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Zucorizon-Pty-Ltd/Sunday-World/Newspaper Setumo Stone.