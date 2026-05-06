BIBC warns construction blacklist highlights rule-breaking in sector

The Building Industry Bargaining Council (BIBC) has warned that the government’s decision to blacklist 52 construction companies has exposed a widespread culture of non-compliance across the country’s building industry.

Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure Dean Macpherson had announced that these construction companies were banned for poor performance, tender corruption and failure to deliver projects.

Serious offences

The blacklisting was triggered by serious offences, including fraud, poor performance and contractual failures. Banned companies face immediate, long-term prohibition from bidding for any government work or state-owned entity contracts. This comes after only two companies were blacklisted since 2002.

Dannie Hattingh, BIBC spokesperson, said the matter goes beyond isolated wrongdoing and highlights entrenched patterns of rule-breaking that cut across multiple areas of regulation.

He said BIBC analysis of companies linked to the blacklist found that out of 68 construction-related firms assessed, only 12 were registered with the council, and all 12 were non-compliant at the time.

“This directly supports our contention that non-compliance with one regulation strongly indicates non-compliance everywhere else. Whether it is labour obligations, tax compliance, or contractual delivery, the same patterns repeat,” said Hattingh.

He said poor compliance often results in substandard construction, project delays and safety risks, while also allowing non-compliant firms to undercut competitors by exploiting labour and bypassing legal requirements.

Loopholes in the system

He also highlighted how loopholes in the system allow repeat offenders to re-enter the market, saying contractors can deregister, change names or set up new entities under different directors, making it difficult to track their history.

Weak oversight and inconsistent tender requirements can enable non-compliant contractors to secure work, particularly in large-scale public sector projects.

Luyanda Mgqamqo, BIBC labour spokesperson, said tender systems are often undermined by interference and inefficiencies.

He said the blacklist should not be viewed as an isolated enforcement action, but rather as a signal of deeper structural issues within the industry.

If left unresolved, he said, ongoing non-compliance could lead to broader economic damage, reduced investor confidence and declining trust in public institutions.

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