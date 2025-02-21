Black Business Unity rallies global momentum around G20 spotlight

In a move to bolster black economic participation on both national and global scale, business lobby group Black Business Unity (BBU) is gearing up for the Black Business Indaba at the end of April.

The BBU said in a statement on Wednesday that this pivotal event will coincide with the G20 Summit, epitomising the theme: “Uniting Black Business for Global Impact”.

By aligning the indaba with the G20 Summit, BBU aimed to spotlight black economic participation as a critical component of global economic discussions, said BBU spokesperson Mike Molloyi. He added that the theme underscored a commitment to forging a path where black businesses not only thrive locally but also have a significant impact on the global stage.

Molloyi said the call to action by Black Business Unity was clear.

Shaping future of black business

“Join us in shaping the future of Black business!” He said the initiative was more than an event. It was a movement that sought to restore and amplify the economic power of Black enterprises across the globe. Black Business Unity is poised to lead this charge. It is inviting everyone to be part of this transformative journey, he added.

In the run-up to this highly anticipated gathering, BBU is organising a series of provincial imbizo events across South Africa.

These pre-Indaba gatherings aim to provide black business owners, entrepreneurs, investors, policymakers, and community leaders a platform to engage, collaborate, and influence the agenda of the National Indaba.

“We invite all stakeholders — business chambers, cooperatives, stokvels, SMMEs, corporate partners, and government representatives — to join the conversation and contribute to this crucial movement aimed at getting our power back,” said Molloyi.

Enhancing Black economic influence globally

He said the provincial imbizo events will not only serve as a precursor to the National Indaba. They will also help in creating a cohesive strategy that aligns with BBU’s mission of enhancing Black economic influence globally. These gatherings will foster a robust dialogue among stakeholders. They will focus on innovative strategies for business growth and development.

He said the Black Business Indaba promises to be a landmark event. It is set to unite various sectors under one roof. The aim is to explore opportunities and challenges facing Black businesses today. It’s an opportunity for stakeholders to collaborate on shared goals. To also forge new partnerships that can drive economic transformation.

Creating momentum leading up to the National Indaba

The series of provincial Imbizo events is set to create momentum leading up to the National Indaba. Participants will have the opportunity to share insights. They will discuss challenges and identify strategies to enhance the contribution of Black businesses to the national economy.

As the countdown to the Indaba begins, Molloyi said BBU called on all interested parties to engage actively. The goal is to ensure that the discussions and strategies developed are inclusive. That they are also reflective of the diverse needs of the Black business community, he said.

