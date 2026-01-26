Black farmers rage at diversion of funds to fight foot and mouth disease

An organisation that represents black farmers has slammed the MEC for agriculture and rural development in Gauteng, accusing her of redirecting R16-million from an agricultural support programme towards efforts at fighting the food and mouth disease (FMD) outbreak.

MEC Vuyiswa Ramokgopa announced on January 15 that funds under the Comprehensive Agricultural Support Programme (Casp) – meant to uplift emerging farmers – would be channelled towards curbing foot and mouth disease in the province.

“Since the onset of the outbreak in Gauteng, 286 857 animals have been vaccinated, while 128 925 animals have undergone controlled slaughter at FMD-designated abattoirs. To date, 173 cases have been confirmed across the province. Of these, three cases have been closed following depopulation, while the remaining 170 cases remain under quarantine.

“Despite these constraints, the department has acted decisively by redirecting R16 million from its Casp funded projects to intensify its response to the outbreak. These funds have enabled the province to strengthen surveillance, containment, and biosecurity measures. In addition, a portion has been committed to the procurement of 90 000 doses of FMD vaccines from the state-approved manufacturer, the Botswana Vaccine Institute (BVI),” said Ramokgopa.

Norma Mbatha, chairperson of Izwi Labantu Forum, has written to Ramokgopa, accusing her of taking actions that are irresponsible and irrational. “While we fully recognise the severity of the FMD surge, with 173 confirmed cases, these national-level challenges must not be funded by diverting resources meant to directly to empower and capacitate farmers. Casp funds are critically needed for essential farmer support activities, including crop production, livestock management, soil preparation, infrastructure improvements, and building long-term resilience against diseases and other risks. Redirecting them undermines the very purpose of the programme and leaves farmers more vulnerable.

“FMD is a national project requiring urgent and dedicated funding from the national department of agriculture, along with coordinated interprovincial and national strategies, as your own statement rightly calls for, including improved vaccine access from the BVI and support for local production by the Agricultural Research Council.”

Mbatha said Gauteng, as a major economic and logistics hub with high livestock movement through abattoirs and auctions, faces unique pressures, but insisted that Ramokgopa should not resolve the crisis through raiding provincial farmer development budgets.

“We are particularly outraged by the complete absence of consultation with farmers before this redirection was implemented. This decision, purportedly made “for” them (farmers) and in their best interests, was taken without engaging the very people it affects, Gauteng’s farming community.”

“When will government officials truly begin to govern by listening to and partnering with those who need assistance, rather than deciding unilaterally on their behalf? True governance demands inclusion, transparency and accountability, especially in matters impacting livelihoods and food security. This redirection will only fuel further failures of Casp in Gauteng,” said Mbatha. Past experiences had shown that once funds are reallocated, tracking and accountability become extremely difficult, often leading to abuse of funds.

“There was simply no justification for using Casp money to fund what is fundamentally a national responsibility. Such decisions weaken the capacity to respond better to future outbreaks and perpetuate the marginalisation of emerging farmers.

“While we welcome the planned farmer engagement sessions across the province, we insist that meaningful consultation must precede major decisions like this, not follow them. We call on you to immediately reverse the redirection of the R16-million back to its intended Casp projects for farmer capacitation,” said Mbatha.

The organisation plans to march to the Union Buildings in Pretoria in protest at the move.

Ramokgopa said: “The concerns raised by Izwi Labantu Forum are noted and respected. It is important, however, to clarify that when government speaks about farmers, this includes all categories of farmers, particularly small-scale cattle and livestock farmers, who are often the most exposed during disease outbreaks.

“The decision to utilise Casp funding was informed by the urgent need to provide immediate relief to affected farmers and to contain the spread of FMD.”