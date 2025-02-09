Business

Black managers disappointed by Ramaphosa’s Sona

By Sunday World
BMF's take on SONA
BMF president Mpho Motse says President Cyril Ramaphosa appeared to avoid the topic of broad-based black economic empowermenti. / BMF

The Black Management Forum (BMF) expressed disappointment over President
Cyril Ramaphosa’s 2025 state of the nation address (Sona), describing it as uninspiring.

The BMF’s view came after Ramaphosa used his first State of the Nation address as a president of a coalition government to unveil ambitious economic programmes that have the potential to turn the country into a large construction site.


“The Sona did not delve deep enough into the myriad socio-economic challenges facing the country or how these would be tangibly resolved to bring about transformation,” said BMF president Mpho Motsei.

