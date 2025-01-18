Breaking barriers in the male-dominated business world

Failure in entrepreneurship is part of the process, not the end of it. This is according to businesswoman, Kearabetswe Maile, who owns and manages YENZA, a black-owned sneaker company.

“It’s not about avoiding failure. But rather about building resilience and learning to navigate uncertainty.”

Maile told Sunday World that 30 years into democracy, the business industry is still dominated by men. And it’s unfairly common for women to always go the extra mile to be taken seriously.

Inspiration for black women

The Orlando West, Soweto-born entrepreneur said that seeing black women cracking the industry is inspiring.

“We cannot deny that black women are slowly becoming forces to be reckoned with. Women such as Palesa Mokubung, DJ Zinhle and Nomfundo Mcoyi, were women I drew inspiration from to defy the odds and take on the leadership role,” said Maile.

She further said there is a misconception that black women entrepreneurs are limited to serving their own communities or specific cultural markets.

“In reality, many black female business owners run diverse and globally impactful businesses that transcend these boundaries.”

Starting her business after the Covid-19 pandemic was a way of motivating the youth, she said.

Leap of faith

“The business started operating in 2021 after Covid-19 when most businesses were on the plummet. We took the risk of starting the brand so that it could be a beacon of hope for people, especially the youth. To take the plunge and go after their dreams, complete or begin their studies,” she said.

She said she partnered with several local and international manufacturers to produce eco-friendly shoes.

Maile said they incorporate sustainable material and processes in their manufacturing.

Sustainability values set business apart

“We ensure that the environmental impact is minimised. This we do by sourcing eco-friendly materials and using sustainable production methods. Competitors may overlook sustainability in favour of mass production. That is not appealing to eco-aware customers who prioritise brands aligned with sustainable values.

“Our manufacturing operations are designed to scale according to demand. And our manufacturing partners are equipped to handle small-batch production and large-scale orders. Thus enabling flexibility based on market needs.”

Maile said youth unemployment statistics in South Africa are a critical issue.

“This is due to factors such as unequal access to quality education, economic stagnation and a lack of opportunities in the labour market. With Yenza being a brand that looks to inspire and empower the youth, we currently have 11 youth employees.”

Maile said they have been operating from an online store. And they are working on opening physical stores in different provinces in South Africa and, eventually in Africa.

