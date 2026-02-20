Businesses in Overberg fail labour and safety compliance checks

Businesses in the Overberg region in the Western Cape have been exposed for failing to comply with key labour and safety laws after inspections by the Department of Employment and Labour.

The department revealed that workplaces in Overberg had dismally failed the Occupational Health and Safety test following visits by its Inspections and Enforcement teams.

A total of 99 inspections were conducted across finance, hospitality, iron and steel, wholesale and retail, and manufacturing.

George building collapse

In the same province, the George Building collapsed in May 2024. And it was found to have failed several OHS standards and regulatory requirements.

The horrific incident resulted in 34 fatalities and 28 people who were trapped under the structure.

Acting provincial chief inspector Fezeka Ngalo confirmed that non-compliance was widespread. Adherence to the Occupational Health and Safety Act was recorded at 73%. And only 16% was recorded for the Basic Conditions of Employment Act.

“We issued contravention notices to employers who failed to produce risk assessment documents, inventory of asbestos containing material, no trained first aiders, facilities such as eating area and lockers not provided for employees, employees not provided with personal protective equipment, electrical and gas installations not certified, equipment not serviced, and no training provided for employees on handling snakes as their workplace is infested with snakes,” Ngalo said.

Employers flouting labour laws

Ngalo added that some employers were not paying the national minimum wage as prescribed by law. And they were failing to compensate workers for duties performed on Sundays and public holidays.

Employers were also found to be neglecting to provide contracts and payslips to employees.

The campaign reached communities including Zwelihle, Eluxolweni and Baardskeerderbos.

In total, 874 people were assisted. And 734 of these were registered as work seekers on the department’s Employment Services system. They received career counselling. A total of 164 were helped with Unemployment Insurance Fund enquiries and applications.

Eight applications were processed and paid immediately, with payments effected on the same day.

The department has committed to continue delivering services that include public employment support to register and match work seekers. Processing of unemployment insurance claims, handling compensation for occupational injuries and diseases, and conducting inspections to ensure compliance with labour legislation.

