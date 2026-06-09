Businesswoman Wendy Luhabe resigns as Pepkor board chair

Retail group Pepkor has appointed business executive Ian Kirk as acting chairperson of the board following the resignation of renowned businesswoman Wendy Luhabe.

Pepkor is one of Africa’s largest retail groups, focused on affordable products for lower- and middle-income consumers, selling clothing, footwear, homeware, appliances and furniture through well-known brands such as PEP, Ackermans, Tekkie Town, Bradlows, HiFi Corp and Incredible Connection.

The group also offers financial services such as credit, insurance and mobile products, supporting its integrated and accessible retail model.

Luhabe cuts back professional commitments

The company confirmed that Luhabe will step down from the board on June 30 as she reduces her professional commitments.

Her departure marks the end of a tenure that has been running for seven years, during which she rose to become chairperson in December 2020.

“In accordance with paragraph 6.71 of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements and paragraph 6.42 of the Debt and Specialist Securities Listings Requirements, the Pepkor Board wishes to advise shareholders and noteholders of the following changes to the composition of the Pepkor Board and Board Committees,” the company said.

Luhabe also chaired the board’s nominations committee, a role she will relinquish upon her exit.

“The board thanks Wendy for her service and leadership during her tenure as chair of the board.”

Kirk brings extensive experience

Currently the lead independent director, Kirk will assume the new role on July 1 and will temporarily chair the nominations committee.

He joined the Pepkor board in June 2021 as an independent non-executive director and is expected to bring extensive experience in financial services and corporate governance.

According to the board, his interim appointment is expected to provide continuity as the group navigates the leadership transition.

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