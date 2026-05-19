CANAL+ film unit STUDIOCANAL signs distribution deal in South Africa

French media conglomerate CANAL+’s in-house film company STUDIOCANAL has entered into a theatrical distribution partnership with Sun Africa Group (SAG) as it expands its presence in South Africa.

STUDIOCANAL is one of Europe’s leading film studios, known for producing and distributing international films and television content.

This partnership comes as the mother company took over MultiChoice and is already effecting changes to the media business.

The company announced that this deal shows growing ambitions to build long-term partnerships and strengthen the continent’s film industry.

The three-year agreement reached between the two is based on the intention to release a large selection of English-language films in South Africa.

Content will be distributed through SAG, a subsidiary of Telefilms Group, including animated titles, films from its genre label 6th Dimension, and selected South African productions developed by STUDIOCANAL and M-Net.

SA one of influential creative markets

Anna Marsh, STUDIOCANAL chief executive and CANAL+ chief content officer, said South Africa is one of the most lively and influential creative markets in the world and that the partnership with Sun Africa Group marks an exciting new step for the film company’s global distribution.

“We are proud to bring a bold upcoming slate to South African audiences while continuing to champion local storytelling and the theatrical experience.

“We also believe this collaboration with Sun Africa Group will create new opportunities for South African stories and creative talent to reach audiences around the world in the years ahead,” said Marsh.

The first film to be released under the partnership will be the thriller Pressure, directed by Anthony Maras and starring Andrew Scott, Brendan Fraser, and Kerry Condon.

Other upcoming releases include Ink by Danny Boyles and Elisnore, Full Phil, The Custom of the Country, and The Mannequin by Sean Byrne, with more titles to be announced.

The partnership builds on an existing relationship that included previous collaborations such as the South African release of the 2024 British-French co-production We Live in Time.

Partnership signals exciting milestone

Debbie McCrum, Sun Africa Group chief executive, said their team will use its experience, industry connections, and wide cinema network to make sure STUDIOCANAL’s films reach audiences in the way they were designed to be seen.

“Our partnership with STUDIOCANAL represents a significant and exciting milestone for Sun Africa Group.

“By bringing their exceptional slate of high-quality films to cinema audiences across South Africa, we are strengthening our commitment to delivering world-class entertainment experiences,” said McCrum.

McCrum added that the partnership is expected to benefit both companies over time while giving audiences across the market more enjoyable and memorable cinema experiences.

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