Cape Union Mart case puts protest tactics under legal scrutiny

The Western Cape High Court is this week set to hear a case involving outdoor retailer Cape Union Mart.

The matter, which will be heard on June 15, 17 and 18, centres on claims that the company and its leadership have been subjected to sustained harassment, intimidation and reputational damage linked to their public views.

Cape Union Mart, a long-established South African retailer, has been recognised for its role in local manufacturing, job creation and community investment. However, it has recently faced protests, including demonstrations outside its stores.

‘Punishing people over differing opinions’

Wendy Kahn, South African Jewish Board of Deputies (SAJBD) national director, has expressed support for businessman Philip Krawitz and the company.

“This is not legitimate democratic engagement. It is an attempt to cancel or exclude people from economic and public life because of their opinions,” said Kahn.

Kahn said the main issue is the increasing use of public pressure campaigns to isolate individuals and businesses over differing opinions. She said such actions go beyond legitimate protests and instead attempt to exclude people from economic and public life.

Use of offensive symbols condemned

She raised concern about the nature of some protest actions, including the use of offensive symbols. Kahn highlighted that images such as swastikas has been displayed, describing this as deeply harmful and unacceptable.

“This matter reflects a growing concern within the South African Jewish community regarding the targeting and defamation of Jewish businesses, resulting in exclusion, stigma, and economic coercion.

“No person should be made to feel unsafe in their workplace or business because of who they are or what they believe. Upholding that principle strengthens not only Cape Union Mart, but also the constitutional values that protect all South Africans and underpin our democracy,” said Kahn.

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