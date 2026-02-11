Capitec expects bumper earnings as income from credit, value added products rose

Capitec is expecting a sharp rise in headline earnings per share (HEPS) of up to 25% for the year ending February 26.

The bank’s trading statement, released on Wednesday, underlines a year of solid growth, stronger lending activity, and continued client expansion.

The group expressed certainty that headline earnings per share will be between 14, 294 cents and 14, 890 cents, up from 11, 912 cents in the previous financial year.

Group earnings per share are also expected to rise by between 20% and 25%. These range from 14, 293 cents to 14, 889 cents, compared with 11, 911 cents a year earlier.

Strategic growth decisions paid off

“The 2026 financial year was characterised by strategic decisions aimed at strengthening the group’s long-term value proposition and positioning the business for sustainable growth,” reads the statement in part.

The personal and business banking division introduced what was considered a simplified fee structure in 2025. This included lower transaction charges and reduced prices for merchant point-of-sale devices.

While the change weighed on some fee income, continued growth in the client base and higher transaction volumes helped offset the impact. This with net transaction and commission income growing in line with expectations.

Income from value-added services and Capitec Connect also continued to increase. This is supported by rising client adoption of these offerings.

An improving macroeconomic environment contributed to stronger lending activity in personal and business banking.

New credit products

The introduction of new credit products, including purpose loans and facilities designed for clients with multiple income streams, together with growth in the credit card customer base, supported higher loan disbursements and lending income in personal banking.

Capitec recently announced that its monthly charges for 2026 will remain unchanged. Its main account carries a monthly fee of R7.50. Payments between Capitec clients cost R1 and payments to other South African banks cost R2.

Debit orders are charged at R3, and immediate payments to any bank in the country cost R6. Cash withdrawals at any bank’s ATM in South Africa are charged at R10 per R1, 000 withdrawn.

