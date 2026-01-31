Car sales surge across Africa as local production, Chinese brands heat up competition

New cars are hitting Africa’s roads faster than ever as local production rises and Chinese brands heat up competition with attractive prices. Morocco is speeding production at over 1 million units, surpassing South Africa at nearly 600, 000 units.

After years of shortages, high prices and delayed purchases, cheaper imports, lower interest rates and a surge in local assembly are finally easing pressure on buyers. This is pushing new vehicles back onto showroom floors and on Africa’s roads.

In a number of countries led by South Africa, Morocco and Kenya, data shows manufacturers are building and assembling more cars closer to home as Chinese automakers flood local markets with cheaper feature-rich models.

Easier financing, cheaper models

“Many drivers are upgrading because financing is easier. And the newer models are cheaper to maintain, especially the Chinese ones,” said John Karimi, an Uber driver in Nairobi.

Karimi told Bird that people who were driving very old cars are switching to new ones as ride-hailing drivers push the demand for vehicles that are fuel-efficient and reliable.

Research firm Mordor Intelligence’s Africa Automotive Market Outlook 2026–2031 estimates the continent’s automotive market will be worth $22.63-billion in 2026. Up from $21.55-billion in 2025. Projections show it could reach $28.93-billion by 2031.

“Rising urban middle-class spending, accelerated Chinese Completely Knocked Down (CKD) and Semi-Knocked Down(SKD) investments, and AfCFTA tariff liberalisation collectively set a positive demand trajectory for the Africa automotive market,” Mordor Intelligence said in the outlook.

The report identifies rising urban middle-class car ownership as a pan-African trend. With the strongest momentum in Nigeria, Kenya and Ghana. While highlighting Chinese automotive investments as a key growth driver in South Africa, Morocco, Kenya and Rwanda.

Expansion of ride-hailing and delivery fleets is also boosting demand across major urban centres. Particularly in Nigeria, Kenya, South Africa and Ghana, as e-commerce and app-based transport continue to scale.

SA’s political stability, vehicle inflation

In South Africa, new vehicle sales rose 15.7% to 596, 818 units in 2025, up from 515,976 in 2024. Passenger cars recorded the strongest growth. They jumped 20.1% to 422, 292 units, followed by light commercial vehicles at 7.8%. The National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa (Naamsa) attributed the surge to political stability. Also improved liquidity and a sharp easing in vehicle inflation, which fell to a record low of 1.5%.

Naamsa CEO Mikel Mabasa said in a statement that lower interest rates helped revive credit extension for vehicle financing. This unlocked pent-up demand from consumers who had delayed purchases between 2021 and 2024. And they were now re-entering the market to replace aging vehicles.

“A significant influx of affordable vehicle imports in 2025, particularly from China and India, which, combined with lower inflation and interest rate cuts, dramatically enhanced new car sales, challenging domestic OEMs but satisfying consumer demand,” said Mabasa.

Morocco’s renewed consumer demand

A similar trend was witnessed in Morocco’s automobile market. It posted a historic 33% surge in sales in 2025. This was driven by renewed consumer demand, the rapid uptake of hybrid and electric vehicles, and an influx of Chinese carmakers. The North African country’s total sales reached 235, 372 units by the end of December, up from 176, 401 units in 2024. This is according to the Association des importateurs de véhicules au Maroc (AIVAM).

“Several additional Chinese brands are expected to enter the Moroccan market in 2026. They will becapitalising on fast-growing consumer interest in sustainable mobility solutions,” said AIVAM president, Abdelouahab Ennaciri.

Private buyers accounted for the largest share of Moroccan sales at 42%. This was followed by rental companies at 34% and commercial buyers at 23%. European car brands retained a dominant position in the Moroccan auto market, accounting for 75% of total sales. Followed by South Korea at 10%, Japan at 5% and China at 7.7%.

Chinese brands recorded their strongest gains in the fourth quarter. They lifted their share to 9.4%, with forecasts placing their 2026 market share between 10% and 15%.

While Morocco’s new vehicles sales are still lower than South Africa’s, it recorded Africa’s highest growth rate. And it even surpassed South Africa’s annual output after producing around 1 million vehicles in 2025. This compared to South Africa’s approximately 554, 613 units between January and November 2025.

Kenya’s strong rebound

In Kenya, new vehicle market also experienced a strong rebound in 2025. Sales surged nearly 20% to 13, 583 units from 11, 352 in 2024. Data from the Kenya Motor Industry Association (KMIA) shows that while the market peaked at 1, 185 units in December 2024, sales reached a higher monthly peak of 1, 384 units in August 2025.

The growth was buoyed by progressive interest rate cuts by the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK), which lowered financing costs and supported a recovery in business confidence.

The CBK reduced its base lending rate eight times, from 13% in June 2024 to 9.25% by late 2025. This prompted lower commercial bank lending rates. Average lending rates fell to 15.07% in September 2025, from 16.91% a year earlier.

Angola enters manufacturing, ditches imports

As the three countries experience a surge, Angola is reviving local vehicle manufacturing after years of reliance on costly imports. Opaia Motors, the country’s first and only operational vehicle assembly plant, was recently opened in Luanda. It has a capacity to build 22, 000 light vehicles and 1, 000 buses annually.

The company plans to assemble white-label vehicles locally under its own brand. It is partnering with Chinese brands such as Chery and Dongfeng for passenger vehicles and sourcing buses through Volvo.

Opaia Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Agostinho Kapaia, said by providing locally produced vehicles, Angola will be directly addressing the clear need for affordable, fit for purpose, transport solutions.

“This will not only see the country reduce its reliance on imported vehicles from international competitors. But it will also simultaneously create opportunities to export these vehicles. To generate local employment and contribute to the diversification and long-term growth of Angola’s economy,” said Kapaia in a statement.

