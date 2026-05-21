Casino of the year Sun City flags ‘delicate balance’ in gaming laws

Amid the jubilation and celebrations held this week after the Sun City Casino was named the Casino of the Year, resort manager Brett Hoppe is not oblivious to the challenges currently facing the gaming industry in South Africa and the world over.

“I think the big debate at the moment is around online gaming and the accessibility thereof and potentially some of the looseness of regulation,” said Hoppe, adding that Sun City is very clear about regulations and responsible gaming.

The iGaming Africa Awards 2026 were held earlier this month in Nairobi, Kenya, where gaming operators, suppliers, regulators and innovators from across the continent were recognised across 25 categories.

The awards honoured achievements spanning sports betting, casino gaming, responsible gambling, affiliate marketing, payments and corporate social responsibility.

One of SA’s leading tourism assets

Hoppe said the other danger with gaming can be over-regulation, which can drive it underground, emphasising that if that happened, it would have two consequences: putting the players and participants at risk and potential loss of levy income for the government.

“It is a very delicate balance between regulation and access control,” he says, “but there is always a place for land-based gaming (rather than online). Our business is about people, and that is the exciting part.”

In a sector that remains vital to South Africa’s economic momentum, this recognition, Hoppe said, strengthens Sun City’s standing as one of the country’s leading tourism assets that employs over 2700 workers directly and indirectly.

Hoppe added that rising visitor demand supported employment through hospitality, gaming, maintenance and guest services while also generating opportunities for local suppliers, transport providers, tour operators and small businesses.

“Through continued investment in innovation, infrastructure, product enhancement and guest experience, Sun City is not only sustaining its leadership position but also helping to expand economic participation and support livelihoods across the North West Province,” he said.

What should come as a surprise is that in spite of 46 years of existence, this year was the first time the resort won the Casino Of The Year prize at the iGaming Africa Awards.

Hoppe attributes this to the Covid-19 pandemic, which literally brought the industry to a standstill and almost collapse.

He says that post-Covid, the recovery was tough, and yet it was aremarkablet journey, acknowledging how the casino team worked tirelessly to put Sun City back in its rightful place.

Sun City strengthened province’s brand

While gaming built the foundation of Sun City, today it constitutes only 20% to 24% of the resort’s revenue.

“These figures demonstrate what gaming can do if properly regulated. The casino was the foundation.

“It built what today is the fabric of tourism in South Africa, which is so iconic,” said Hoppe, adding, tongue-in-cheek, that Sun City is South Africa’s national tourism key point.

Hoppe could not emphasise enough how Sun City is key to the economic development of the North West province, particularly from a job creation perspective, especially because the province has the highest unemployment in the country.

This view was echoed by the MEC for economic development and tourism, Bitsa Lenkopane, who said that the success of Sun City strengthened the brand of the province.

“When we support and promote Sun City as the tourism destination, we actually strengthen the North West brand.

“And when the North West wins and Sun City wins, automatically our people win, and communities celebrate us,” said Lenkopane.

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