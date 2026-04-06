Cell C, GirlCode partner to tackle youth unemployment

Cell C and non-profit organisation GirlCode have partnered in effort to tackle high youth unemployment rates in South Africa.

The partnership aims to train and certify 500 unemployed young people in artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud computing as these are considered skills in demand across various industries worldwide.

Zandile Mkwanazi, GirlCode CEO, emphasised that unemployment amongst the young women remains above 60%, saying that taking them through this course might secure them employment into technology-enabled careers.

Investing in talent

“As a country, we face a stark mismatch between the jobs the economy needs and the skills available. This initiative is a deliberate investment in the talent that will define South Africa’s digital economy, equipping young people with practical, globally relevant skills that unlock opportunity,” said Mkwanazi.

Participants will learn AI concepts and cloud fundamentals aligned to industry expectations, before sitting for certification exams that enhance employability both locally and internationally.

Mentorship and employer engagement sessions will also support the transition into the technology ecosystem.

Women scarce in STEM fields

Mkwanazi said women remain underrepresented in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Maths (STEM) fields in South Africa, accounting for just 13% of graduates compared with a global average of 35%.

“Accelerating participation in AI and cloud careers is critical to inclusive growth. GirlCode is focused on expanding digital literacy and opening sustainable pathways to employment through targeted skills development and certification linked programmes,” said Mkwanazi.

Digital inclusion beyond connectivity

Lethiwe Hlatshwayo, Cell C corporate affairs managing executive, said the initiative reflects a wider ambition to drive digital inclusion beyond connectivity.

“Digital inclusion is one of the most powerful enablers of economic participation. Our partnership with GirlCode is about building real pathways to opportunity by equipping young South Africans with future ready AI and cloud skills.

“By supporting the training and certification of 500 young people, we are removing barriers to entry and helping to build a more inclusive, skilled workforce that can participate meaningfully in a rapidly evolving digital economy. This collaboration reflects Cell C’s commitment to partnerships for impact and ensuring that nothing stops talent from reaching its potential,” said Hlatshwayo.

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