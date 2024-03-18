CETA allocates R600m skills fund

In its quest to contribute to skills development and economic empowerment in the construction industry, the Construction Education and Training Authority (CETA) has set aside more than R600-million to fund a wide array of skills development and training initiatives in the sector.

Malusi Shezi, the CETA CEO, made the announcement at a stakeholder engagement meeting in Sandton, Johannesburg, on Wednesday.

The meeting was also attended by key stakeholders such as Black Business Council, the Construction Industry Development Board, training providers, government officials among others. CETA stated that the substantial investment is set to benefit close to 4 000 people in the industry across the country.

CETA chairperson Thabo Masombuka said: “With these initiatives, we aim to address the aspirations of the State of the Nation Address as set out by President Cyril Ramaphosa, to assist in alleviating unemployment, stimulate skills for the economy and job creation opportunities for young people in those communities where there are limited economic activities.”

The entity has divided the investment into two parts, where R234-million will be allocated for training, while R172-million will be for the construction of training centres across the land.

Shezi also stated that R106-million of the training budget will go towards paying stipends to students.

He also announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding with the Construction Industry Development Board, the National Youth Development Agency, the Gordon Institute of Business Science (GIBS), the South African Institute of Black Property Practitioners and various TVET Colleges to expose students to fruther training and on-the-job training opportunities.

A further R50-million was set aside for further training at institutions such as GIBS and R160-million for TVET colleges.

Shezi said:“CETA is committed to transforming the construction industry in alignment with the Economic Reconstruction and Recovery Plan’s third phase, which is reconstruct and transform.

Masombuka said the CETA’s transformation strategy prioritises aggressive infrastructure investment, gender equity and the economic inclusion of women and youth.

