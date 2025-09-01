City tourism stakeholder dialogue unlocks challenges 

The City of Ekurhuleni has embarked on an ambitious initiative to revitalise its struggling tourism sector, but early stakeholder consultations have revealed significant challenges that threaten to undermine the metro’s tourism potential.

Security concerns and deteriorating infrastructure emerged as the two primary obstacles facing businesses in the region during the first sitting of a comprehensive stakeholder engagement at Emperors Palace, east of Johannesburg.

The engagement represents a strategic shift in how Ekurhuleni approaches tourism development, marking the first time in years that the city has systematically consulted industry leaders and tourism professionals.

Ekurhuleni head of tourism Phakamile Mbengashe acknowledged that the city had fallen short in its engagement with the industry.

“We need to develop a strategy before the end of the year, and part of the road show that we are engaging in will give us a sense of where we are. At the end, the city, together with our stakeholders, must come up with one plan. The aim is to do the road shows and get everyone’s input towards the Tourism Indaba at the end of September,” said Mbengashe.

International research consistently shows that destinations thrive when there is alignment between public policy and private sector capabilities, but the sessions have highlighted systemic issues that could derail tourism growth.

Tony Da Cruz, CEO of the Mine Military Museum, praised the initial support he received from city officials when establishing his facility. “Ekurhuleni has important elements of historical value, and for us, it really has been easy getting to where we are. People should be able to be driven around Ekurhuleni from the airport and be wowed by something here and not in Johannesburg.”

However, infrastructure decay presents a formidable barrier to realising this vision. Barbara-Ann Day, who heads the Springs Chamber of Commerce, painted a concerning picture. “We have people coming into potholes, sewerage running and security issues.”

Zandisile Zwane, corporate sales executive at ANEW Hotel and Convention Centre, added: “The infrastructure leading to the venue itself is horrible. We also don’t have the kind of transportation that our residents find safe to travel.”

These infrastructure and safety challenges are particularly problematic given Ekurhuleni’s strategic location. The metro is home to OR Tambo International Airport, Africa’s busiest airport, presenting enormous opportunities for tourism development.

