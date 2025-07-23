Clerk-turned street vendor Berry Kekana making business strides

Losing a permanent position in 2021 at the Johannesburg Pick n Pay Distribution Centre, where he served as a clerk, proved to be a turning point for Berry Kekana, who resorted to street vending to navigate the adversities brought on by the devastating Covid-19 pandemic.

In an interview with Sunday World, the 43-year-old Kekana, from Zebediela outside Lebowakgomo in Limpopo, recalled his name being among those slated for dismissal. Having dedicated four years to the organisation, he found himself at the top of the list of those being let go.

Lost job during Covid-19

“When the company’s decision was communicated to me, I was utterly shattered. I was grappling with how I would manage to survive back home in Zebediela. As the head of the family, I was still expected to provide for my loved ones,” he lamented.

“I had numerous financial obligations. A car instalment for the NP200 I had purchased merely seven months prior to this devastating revelation,” the father of five recounted. He ended up losing the bakkie, among other assets following his dismissal.

Fast-forward nearly four years post-Covid-19, Kekana is now a well-known self-employed street vendor and taxi rank entrepreneur. He offers an array of snacks to local commuters. Remarkably, he continues to don his formal attire, including a pristine white shirt and a matching tie.

“Cleanliness has been my passion since childhood. And my previous role as a clerk undoubtedly influenced my preference for formal attire,” said the devoted member of St. Engenas’ Zion Christian Church (ZCC), who is affectionately referred to as Mr. Nice Guy by his admirers.

Making the best of it

Regarding the stereotypes often ascribed to street vendors as lower-class members of society, Kekana is not bothered.

“Working here on the streets is considerably more lucrative than many traditional office roles. Honestly, I harboured the same mindset during my tenure as a clerk. I never envisioned myself as a street vendor.”

“When I embarked on this venture, it was not a straightforward decision. I had to mentally transition from the comfort of air-conditioned offices to the conditions of street life. I had to train my mind to dismiss the ‘what will others think’ syndrome. And I was recognised as a respectable individual within my community.

“Yet, as the saying goes, desperate times call for desperate measures. It compelled me to provide for my family.”

The soft-spoken Kekana completed his matriculation at the age of 23 in 2005. He then enrolled in a computer literacy certification programme at Johannesburg Central College in 2007.

Kekana’s street vending enterprise has flourished remarkably over time. Notable achievements include the establishment of his own dry-cleaning service. He did this through a partnership with his church, the ZCC.

Business is booming

Moreover, he has successfully expanded his modest three-roomed house into a six-roomed dwelling. And he has made significant improvements to his parents’ residence.

His message to those struggling to secure employment is clear.

“Step out of that box and commence engaging in hands-on work. For if you wait for the government to provide a job, you may find yourself waiting indefinitely.”

