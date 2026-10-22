Clicks revenue surpasses R50bn, thanks to aggressive store expansion

Clicks Group’s strategy of expanding its retail and pharmacy footprint is bearing fruit, resulting in the company’s turnover surpassing R50-billion for the first time.

This was contained in the JSE-listed Clicks Group’s set of annual results for the year ended 31 August 2026.

The growth comes despite weak consumer spending and intense market competition.

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Group turnover increased 5.4% to R50.4 billion, while headline earnings rose 2.7% to R3.32 billion. Diluted headline earnings per share increased 4.4% to 1,421.7 cents, enabling the retailer to raise its total dividend by 4.4% to R9.25 per share.

The healthcare and beauty retailer said trading conditions remained challenging throughout the year, with consumers facing ongoing financial pressure and competitors engaging in aggressive discounting.