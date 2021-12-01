Climbing the SA Ladder of success

Johannesburg- South Africa’s manufacturing company, SA Ladder has set its sights on expansion on the continent following a successful Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF) with the company inking a few new deals.

SA Ladder was founded in 1992 as a family-owned manufacturing business that produced ladders.

Today, it has evolved into a business that manufactures ladders, trolleys, castors, wheels, store bins, scaffolding and ladder accessories for the southern Africa and international markets.

SA Ladder is a subsidiary of Vharanani Group, a black-owned business, which owns 74% of the manufacturing company with the remainder (26%) owned by its employees.

SA Ladder managing director Thomani Lekgade said the company had signed and closed deals with Zimbabwean and KwaZulu-Natal companies.

“We went to the fair with three objectives in mind: to expose our brand to the business community, to get good leads on business opportunities and to seal deals. We managed to tick all the boxes,” Lekgade said.

“We continue to be well-received in the market and recognised for the quality products that we manufacture.”

The company is already a significant supplier to Massmart, Cashbuild, Mica and Pick n Pay, among other clients.

The recent IATF facilitated deals to the tune of about R560-billion, according to the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition.

