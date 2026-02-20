Clover warns flawed FMD rules could cripple dairy exports

South Africa’s dairy industry is facing mounting pressure as inconsistent foot and mouth disease (FMD) control measures threaten to make exports unviable.

This is according to dairy producer Clover. The company said the current application of FMD eradication measures for dairy products is inconsistent, non-standardised and stricter than internationally accepted norms in some cases.

Clover CEO Johann Vorster warned that unless urgent changes are made, the sector could suffer lasting economic damage.

Handling of export permits

At the centre of the dispute is the way export permits and veterinary attestations are being handled across provinces.

The dairy industry maintains that certification requirements are being applied unevenly. This while South Africa is also deferring to importing countries that first require local approval.

“FMD is a national disaster which requires strong FMD eradication measures. However, these are being wrongly conflated with dairy processing standards. This is shutting down exports of products that are scientifically safe for human consumption,” said Vorster.

The company highlighted that the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) provides science-based guidelines on FMD control. Under these standards, ultra-high temperature (UHT) treated dairy products are regarded as safe for trade. And they should not require additional FMD-related certification.

Clover highlighted that non-UHT products are also considered safe when subjected to proper heat treatment. With limited certification linked to the milk’s status at collection. And with correct separation after processing.

Vaccinated milk being incorrectly treated, classified

“However, current measures in place means that vaccinated milk is being incorrectly treated and classified as infected milk. This is despite the fact that vaccination is a recognised disease control tool and not an indicator of infection. This dramatically expands restrictions without any scientific justification whatsoever.

“The facts are that affected products are scientifically safe for human consumption. The State has simply got it wrong, hasn’t done its homework, or is just bungling the situation. It’s a shambles,” said Vorster.

Margins under pressure

He warned that the financial burden of the current system is escalating. Producers and processors are reportedly being forced to separate facilities. They are forced to manage more complex transport arrangements and absorb product losses. All of which increase costs at a time when margins are already under pressure.

“Producers and processors are incurring unsustainable additional costs due to forced separation of facilities, transport inefficiencies, and product losses. If unresolved, the continued application of these measures will render exports unviable. And will lead… to reduced milk collection from producers, job losses across the value chain, loss of export revenue, and increased risks to national food security.”

Industry leaders have further appealed for interim relief measures to allow exports to continue while longer-term regulatory solutions are being developed.

“Without immediate regulatory alignment and clarity, South Africa risks causing irreversible economic damage to its dairy industry. While it gains no additional disease control benefit beyond internationally accepted standards,” said Vorster.

