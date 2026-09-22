Coface names Paulo Solipa as chief operations officer

Coface South Africa has promoted Paulo Solipa to chief operations officer (COO).

Paulo was appointed COO after a decade of serving as the chief information officer, with an overall 20 years with Coface.

Tasked with monitoring organisation operations

The risk specialist and financial services prover assists local businesses to protect against non-payment risks.

Paulo said he was honoured to take up his new responsibilities, which include overseeing the organisation’s operations and ensuring that its strategy is effectively implemented.

He will also lead the use of digital and technology solutions, monitor performance to improve efficiency and business results, and oversee customer experience, client service centres and business processes.

“I am honoured to take on this role at an exciting time for Coface South Africa. I look forward to working with our talented teams to enhance our operational performance, accelerate digital initiatives, and continue delivering outstanding experiences for our customers and stakeholders,” said Paulo.

Appointment to speed up digital transformation

They said Solipa’s appointment forms part of Coface South Africa’s efforts to strengthen its operations and accelerate its digital transformation. His leadership is expected to improve efficiency, support ongoing improvements across the business and help deliver a more seamless experience for customers.

Abdul Vally, Coface South Africa chief executive, said Solipa’s appointment forms part of the organisation’s efforts to strengthen operations and accelerate digital transformation.

Leadership backs strategic growth plans

He said Solipa’s leadership is expected to improve efficiency, support ongoing improvements across the business and help deliver a more seamless experience.

“Paulo’s extensive experience, strategic mindset, and commitment to operational excellence make him an invaluable addition to our executive leadership team.

“As we continue to invest in innovation, digitisation, and service excellence, his leadership will help us further strengthen our capabilities and deliver greater value to our clients and partners,” said Vally.

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