Committee cries for help as responses to foreign workers bill overwhelm Parliament

South Africa’s Parliament has received more than 15,000 public submissions on the contentious Employment Services Amendment Bill.

This shows the intense public interest and political debate surrounding proposed changes that could affect the employment of foreign nationals in the country.

The Portfolio Committee on Employment and Labour was told this week that 15,395 written submissions had been received by the time the consultation window closed, alongside 422 detailed substantive submissions containing attachments and more than 50 requests for oral presentations before lawmakers.

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Committee officials said the volume of responses has created a significant administrative challenge and raised concerns about Parliament’s capacity to process the submissions within planned timelines.

The bill has become one of the most closely watched pieces of labour legislation currently before Parliament.

Public response exceeds expectations

Committee chairperson Boyce Maneli said the bill had generated extensive discussion across society and attracted widespread public attention. Maneli noted that interest in the legislation continued despite submissions being collected during the period of the 2026 local government election campaign.

The bill has attracted major public attention because it allows the Minister of Employment and Labour to set limits or quotas on the employment of foreign nationals in particular sectors, occupations or regions. It comes against a backdrop of high unemployment, concerns about labour migration, and growing public debate over the employment of foreign workers.

Officials revealed that the committee kept its email systems open until November 10, four days beyond the official November 6 deadline, to accommodate members of the public who may have experienced technical difficulties when lodging submissions. Five additional submissions were received during the extension period and will be considered as part of the process.

The sheer scale of responses now requires officials to categorise, summarise and analyse thousands of comments before lawmakers can proceed to the next legislative stage.

Capacity constraints threaten timeline

Committee researcher and acting content adviser Mervyn Mua warned that processing the submissions would require additional resources. He said repeated requests had already been made to Parliament for extra staff capacity to handle the substantial workload generated by the bill.

Officials explained that the next step would be to consolidate the submissions into summary reports identifying the main themes and positions advanced by stakeholders. The committee will then decide which organisations, institutions and individuals will be invited to make oral presentations before lawmakers.

Several Members of Parliament (MPs) expressed concern that inadequate administrative support could delay the process and urged Parliament’s management to provide immediate assistance.

MPs push for extensive public hearings

Committee members stressed that public participation should extend beyond written submissions and online engagement. MPs across party lines called for public hearings to be held physically in provinces nationwide, arguing that ordinary citizens must have an opportunity to interact directly with Parliament.

One MP said the committee should ensure communities are fully informed through local radio stations and other outreach mechanisms before hearings are conducted.

Other members warned against relying solely on digital participation, noting that many South Africans still face barriers relating to connectivity, internet access and technology.

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The committee indicated it was considering holding at least one public hearing in every province, although final decisions on locations and schedules are still to be made.

Warning against legal challenges

A major theme during the discussion was the need to ensure the consultation process withstands constitutional scrutiny. MPs repeatedly referenced recent Constitutional Court judgements dealing with public participation requirements and warned that failure to conduct a thorough process could expose the legislation to legal challenge.

Economic Freedom Fighters MP, Carl Niehaus urged officials to ensure the process complied fully with constitutional requirements, arguing that public participation must be meaningful rather than a “tick-box exercise”. Parliamentary legal advisers echoed those concerns, reminding members of key Constitutional Court rulings that have invalidated legislation where public consultation was found to be insufficient.

Committee members agreed that the process must be robust enough to avoid forcing Parliament to restart the legislative process at a later stage.

Focus on foreign labour provisions

Although the committee did not debate the substance of the bill during the meeting, several lawmakers acknowledged that provisions relating to foreign nationals and employment remain the most contentious aspect of the proposed legislation.

The parliamentarians described the bill as both politically sensitive and emotionally charged, arguing that it touches directly on unemployment, labour market access and broader questions of social stability. They emphasised that the final legislation must reflect the views of ordinary South Africans rather than only those of organised interest groups.

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Some MPs also cautioned that Parliament should ensure that communities without strong institutional representation are not overshadowed by well-resourced organisations and lobby groups during the consultation process.

The committee is expected to begin considering oral presentations when Parliament resumes next year, before embarking on provincial public hearings and eventually deliberating on the final version of the bill.

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