Visa launches Infinite Series as banks target SA’s high-rollers

Visa is expanding its push into South Africa’s premium banking segment with the launch of the Visa Infinite Series, a flexible platform designed to help banks compete more effectively for affluent customers whose expectations are shifting beyond traditional rewards and travel perks.

The global payments company said the platform combines payment services, lifestyle benefits and curated experiences across travel, dining, entertainment and wellness, while allowing banks to tailor offerings to local market preferences.

The move comes as competition intensifies among banks and card issuers to capture higher-spending customers, with premium card propositions increasingly extending beyond traditional rewards and travel perks.

Shift in affluent consumer expectations

Visa said affluent consumers are looking for experiences that are more relevant, seamless and adaptable to different stages of their lives.

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As a result, the company has repositioned its premium offering from a fixed set of benefits to a more flexible platform that issuers can evolve over time.

According to Visa, the Infinite Series is designed to help banks differentiate their premium portfolios, support customer acquisition and strengthen long-term loyalty by providing access to global services while retaining flexibility at a local market level.

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“Affluent expectations are changing. With the new Visa Infinite Series, we are giving issuers a flexible platform that brings together Visa’s global scale, payment performance, services and curated experiences, while allowing them to create value that is relevant in each market,” said Lineshree Moodley, Visa South Africa country manager.

“The result is a premium proposition that can evolve with customers and deepen relationships over time.”

Digital access a key focus

A central feature of the platform is expanded digital access to benefits and experiences, which Visa said will make premium services easier for cardholders to discover and use.

The offering includes access to Visa Destinations, the company’s global travel discovery platform, which provides travel inspiration and curated experiences across major international destinations including Dubai, London, Paris, Singapore, Tokyo, New York and Sydney.

Visa said the platform will also support greater personalisation over time through digitally enabled customer experiences.

Lifestyle partnerships broaden offering

Beyond payments, the Infinite Series includes a range of partnerships spanning luxury travel, dining and lifestyle services.

Cardholders will have access to gastronomy experiences through SupperClub Dining, concierge services from Quintessentially and Ten, as well as hospitality benefits through partners such as Banyan Group and Lacure Villas.

The programme also includes travel-related benefits through providers including Jet Class and Kensington Yachts, alongside retail privileges with luxury department stores Printemps and La Samaritaine.

Opportunities for issuers

Visa said the platform has been developed to help issuers strengthen engagement with affluent customers by combining payment functionality with lifestyle-driven benefits.

The company believes the ability to customise offerings while leveraging Visa’s global network and partner ecosystem will provide banks with additional tools to compete in the premium banking segment.

Visa operates in more than 200 countries and territories and is one of the world’s largest digital payments networks, facilitating transactions between consumers, merchants, financial institutions and government entities.

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