Business

Concerns about SA’s beef supply as foot-and-mouth disease hits Namibia

By Mpho Sibanyoni
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Cattle are seen as foot-and-mouth disease vaccinations are conducted at Karan Beef, which operates feedlot, in Heidelberg, South Africa, June 23, 2025. Namibia has shut down its exports and imports due to the outbreak of the disease. / Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko
  • South Africa's beef industry faces potential supply shortages and rising cattle prices due to foot-and-mouth disease restrictions in Namibia.
  • Consumers will not see an immediate spike in beef prices, but a prolonged cross-border trade halt could push costs up within one to six months.
  • South African feedlots depend heavily on imported Namibian live cattle because domestic producers do not breed enough calves to meet market demand.
  • South Africa's beef industry may face supply pressures and rising cattle prices if foot-and-mouth disease restrictions in Namibia disrupt the flow of weaners into local feedlots.
  • Namibia has suspended movement, marketing, import, and export of cloven-hoofed animals nationwide following an FMD outbreak in the Karasburg State Veterinary District.
  • South Africa imported over 717,000 cattle in 2024, with about 81% sourced from Namibia, mostly as live cattle for feedlots rather than boxed beef.
  • The immediate impact on South African beef prices is expected to be limited, as direct beef imports from Namibia account for only about 0.46% of domestic consumption.
  • Prolonged restrictions on Namibian cattle exports could tighten feedlot supplies and increase prices over a three-to-six-month period, though South Africa's large domestic herd may mitigate a major shortage.

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